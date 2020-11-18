Police seek driver who struck Gloucester man

SAUGUS — A Gloucester man is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Saugus on Wednesday morning. The driver fled the scene.
Massachusetts State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who struck the 24-year-old.
The crash occurred about 10:17 a.m. on Route 1 southbound at Route 99. The Gloucester victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, state police said.
Preliminary investigation by the State Police-Danvers Barracks indicates that the victim, who is employed by a business in that area, stepped into the roadway to retrieve a barrel that had blown onto the road.
After striking the victim the motorist did not stop and continued onto Route 99. State police are seeking to locate the vehicle and driver.
The suspect vehicle is a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra. The driver is believed to have been a white male.
The vehicle may have front-end and undercarriage damage.
Anyone who has seen this vehicle, or who has information about it or the driver, is urged to call the State Police-Danvers Barracks at 978-538-6161, or simply call 911.