Police seek information on woman caught on camera

Gloucester police are looking for more information about a woman who was captured on video surveillance taking items from porches and doorways in the city.
Chief Ed Conley confirmed that, as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, his officers do not have any leads and are hoping that the public can provide information.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Gloucester Police Department posted on its Facebook page a video taken at night of a woman with a large handbag walking up to the front steps of a Gloucester home and putting multiple items left on the stoop in her bag.
The video also shows her taking two potted plants before quickly walking away from the property at night.
“We would like to speak with her regarding the items she has taken from porches and doorways,” the Facebook post read, detailing that anyone with information on the woman can contact the department 978-283-1212 to speak with an officer.
