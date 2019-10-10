MANCHESTER — Police are currently investigating two car break-ins that have been reported in The Village neighborhood over the past three days.
"Nothing was broken but valuables were stolen," said Det. Chris Locke, who is currently investigating the matter. He declined to share what was stolen, saying it was "too early" in the investigation to divulge such information.
One of the break-ins was captured by a surveillance camera at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday. Locke said the footage showed one male suspect breaking into a resident's car.
Police are asking those who live in the Village to review any home security footage they may have over the past couple of days. Those with information on the break-ins are asked to call Locke at the Manchester Police Department, 978-526-1212, or email lockec@manchester.ma.us.
"It is imperative that our citizens stay vigilant," Locke said. "Keep your vehicles, homes and valuables locked away. A lot of these crimes are crimes of opportunity. They typically walk down the street and see which cars are open."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.