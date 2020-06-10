Police seek to create safe space for children

Gavin Sarofeen, 11, and his twin sister, Gracie, have been trying to process the national news they've been seeing of death and violence across the country.
"It has been hard seeing the riots and everything that happened and trying to explain to them what racism is, because neither of them — in their 11 years — have witnessed that," the twins' mother, Louise, said.
As the West Gloucester resident talked with her children, she turned to the city for help.
On Tuesday morning, Louise and Gavin made their way to the Police Department's Community Impact Unit at Brown's Mall to talk to Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro and School Resource Officers Peter Sutera and Michael Scola about who they are as police officers and how they are here to help — not hurt.
As they sat in the office, everyone wearing their face masks and keeping several feet apart to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, they talked over some complicated issues.
In response to the violence that has occurred in and around protests across the country, the Gloucester Police Department and the city's Kops-N-Kids program has created a space at the Community Impact Unit's offices where children can come and talk about what a police officer's role is in the community.
"Jeremiah talked to Gavin about how there are bad people in all walks of life, but there are also good people," Louise said, explaining that Nicastro made sure Gavin knew that neither he — nor any other police officer in Gloucester — was ever going to hurt a person like Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.
"He is a good person," Gavin said of Nicastro, who is also the young boy's hockey coach.
For Gavin to be able to see his hockey coach for the first time in a while was also "exciting" and made him "happy."
The three officers spoke to Gavin about a variety of topics including violence, ranks within the department, school and sports, and what the word "uniform" means.
"The word uniform has two different meanings," Nicastro said, explaining that it represents a garment and is a symbol of remaining the same in all times.
"Because we wear a uniform, people think police officers are all the same. (But) like all professions, there are some good ones and some bad ones," Nicastro explained. "The person in Minneapolis wasn't one of the good ones."
The idea to connect with children in this way came to Nicastro Monday night while watching the news.
"I am always brainstorming ideas," he explained. "I thought it was good thing to reach out to our children who are confused, including my own."
After getting the go-ahead from police Chief Ed Conley and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Nicastro and the rest of his team hit the ground running.
"We want the kids to know they can trust us," said Scola, the resource officer at Gloucester High School. "Not just in the school but also outside the school and in the community. We always want to be approachable."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Community Impact Unit has already received five phone calls requesting appointments.
In addition to creating a safe space for children in the community to connect with officers, Scola and Sutera are planning some online gaming events through Kops-N-Kids.
The officers said they are still working out the details of what this might look like, as they are unable to organize in-person due to the limitations of group gatherings amid the pandemic.
"Our Community Impact Unit continues to brainstorm creative solutions to engage with young people throughout this pandemic and summer season," Conley said in a message. "I'm excited about some of the programs coming soon."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
For those interested in scheduling an appointment, the Community Impact Unit can be reached at:
Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro
School Resource Officers
Michael Scola
Peter Sutera
Office phone numbers:
Lt. Nicastro - 978-325-5471
School Resource Officers - 978-325-5473