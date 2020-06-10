Police seek to create safe space for children

PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photoGavin Sarofeen, 11, and his mom, Louise Sarofeen, visit the Gloucester Police Community Impact team's office at Brown's Mall Tuesday to chat with Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, center, and other members of the team about the racial tensions and violence that have dominated the national scene in the days since George Floyd's death on May 25. The police unit is reaching out to families with school-aged kids to talk about these events and their role in the community.