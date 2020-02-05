Local police joined some seniors in getting some exercise Wednesday morning.
Officers from Gloucester and Manchester, including Manchester Chief Todd Fitzgerald, and seniors enrolled in Cape Ann Seniors on the GO spent the morning bowling several sets at Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Several officers, except for their bowling shoes, were in uniform. Also taking aim at some pins was Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
It was a show of support for the Cape Ann Seniors on the GO program launched by the Gloucester Health Department in October to help seniors in the city access healthy food and exercise opportunities. The program is open to residents of Gloucester Housing Authority’s Clark, Lincoln, McPherson, Poplar and Sheedy neighborhoods.
The initiative was made possible by a $20,000 Addison Gilbert and Beverly Hospital Community Collaborative grant and an approximately $84,500 grant from the Massachusetts Community Compact Initiative. The two grants are also funding similar programs in Essex, Rockport and Manchester.
The senior bowlers have been hitting the lanes most Wednesdays since November.
The Seniors on the GO program gives seniors the chance to reserve seats on a 16-passenger, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant bus operated by Cape Ann Transit Authority. The bus brings riders to locations such as the Open Door Food Pantry, Cape Ann Farmers Market, grocery stores and the Rose Baker Senior Center to ensure seniors have access to healthy food. It also transports seniors to various locations for fitness opportunities, such as Stacy Boulevard for walking or Cape Ann Lanes for bowling. Activities and the bus schedule fluctuate with seasons to accommodate for weather.
“Having access to fresh food and regular exercise is essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle," said city Public Health Director Karin Carroll in a prepared statement. “We’re incredibly thankful for the support of Addison Gilbert and Beverly Hospital Community Collaborative and the Massachusetts Community Compact Initiative, and we encourage seniors to reach out and take advantage of this program.”
Seniors looking to learn about the Seniors on the Go program schedule or reserve a free seat can do so by calling the Cape Ann Transit Authority at 978-283-7916. Riders are limited to two bags on the bus.
