Gloucester police and the school district are partnering to encourage safe use of social media.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m., Gloucester Police's Kops-N-Kids Program and the Gloucester Public Schools will host a virtual forum where parents and students up to eighth grade can learn about social media safety.
"The Safe Social Media Forum is a great collaboration among our school resource officers, parents, and the Gloucester Public Schools," Superintendent Ben Lummis said in an email to the Times. "The Safe Social Media Forum is a great example of the growing number of ways the public schools are working together with parents, community groups, and city departments to support our families."
Topics covered in the forum, which is targeted for parents of younger children, will include learning about unfamiliar social media apps, the risk of popular social media apps, and ways to keep in touch and keep kids safe.
The idea to host a public forum to talk about social media came as the Police Department's Kops-N-Kids program created SRO_Gaming, an online gaming community where local kids can log on and play with school resource officers.
Since the online gaming community began this past June, it has attracted 403 followers to its Twitch page alone, said School Resource Officer Pete Sutera, who will lead Tuesday's forum.
"I thought it was the perfect forum for everything with the work that I do at O'Maley and how I see what social media is doing to kids," he said. "I think parents should know what they are looking at."
Sutera anticipates that Tuesday's forum will be the first of a series of events in which he and SRO Mike Sutera talk about different aspects of social media with parents.
Those interested in joining the forum can go to www.twitch.tv/sro_gaming_ on Feb. 9 for a live broadcast.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Safe Social Media Forum for Gloucester Parents
When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.