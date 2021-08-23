The Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit is moving from Main Street to 67 Middle St., the building next to the former YMCA, and more police may move in, too.
“The Community Impact Unit has been such a great success that they have outgrown their space in Brown’s Mall," said Chief Ed Conley.
The unit's space on Middle Street has the potential of also being a temporary location for other police units as the department and city begin a conversation of what it would look like to renovate the police and courthouse building at 197 Main St.
The Police Department is in the process of signing a three-year lease with the YMCA of the North Shore for the the first floor of the Cape Ann YMCA Community Center, which formerly housed the Y's preschool. The lease would allow the unit to move into its new digs this October.
"We are excited to partner with the Police Department," Cape Ann YMCA Director Tim Flaherty said. "This is another example of the Y collaborating with the city to meet the community needs."
Conley said the department plans to maintain the unit’s current space in Brown's Mall on Main Street for now, then move over to Middle Street. The new space will “provide rooms that are more private for when people come to talk to a mental health clinician, bigger rooms for training and a larger conference room which we hope to take advantage of,” he said.
Conley said he is not ready to disclose the pricing of the lease as the deal is still being finalized.
"It is comparable to what we are paying at Brown’s,” he said.
The Community Impact Unit was formed in what was the "worst possible time for police," said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, its leader.
Since unit members hit the ground running in March 2020, they have created a number of new initiatives, hired staff, and helped the community in more ways than can be counted on two hands.
Initiatives include, but are not limited to, online gaming and fishing outings for kids, training and assistance to those working through substance abuse, and more.
"Look at what our team has done for the last 18 months," Nicastro added. "I didn't do it, we did it."
He noted that the new space they will be able to utilize is on the first floor of the Y building and has affordable housing on the levels above.
"It is going to be a nice welcome incentive to the community," Nicastro said.
In terms of possibly housing other police units, as well, Conley explained that renovations at 197 Main St. began with some grant money to replace the windows to be more energy-efficient, and that brought into question the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system. Then Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and more renovations that needed to be done to bring improvements to the building.
“We decided to do a full-on renovation to upgrade the building and make it more accessible for ADA,” he said.
While the renovation planning process is still in the beginning stages, Conley said that the renovation project is estimated to take a year.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.