With tax season now underway, Chief Edward Conley and the Gloucester Police Department are warning people to be careful with personal and financial information when filing, in order to avoid falling victim to common scams.
One common scam involves residents trying to file their taxes electronically, only to learn they had been submitted by someone else. Residents are encouraged to complete and file taxes as soon as possible to give potential scammers less time and opportunity to submit a refund using their information.
Other scams that have been known to occur, especially during tax season, include scammers calling residents claiming to be from the IRS or another government agency.
The scammer tells victims they did not pay, or incorrectly filed their taxes and now owe money to the IRS, which must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If victims refuse to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license. Scammers also sometimes claim to represent the victim's local police department. Local police do not enforce federal tax laws in any capacity.
To avoid becoming a victim of a scam, residents are encouraged to remember the following:
In the latest scam, an "IRS agent" states that a small fee is required to qualify for a government stimulus check. No government agency, including the IRS, requires anyone to pay anything to receive a stimulus payment.
If you receive a call from an IRS scammer, hang up. Do not engage with these callers.
If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the IRS asking for a payment, or if you think you may owe money, hang up and call the IRS directly at 800-829-1040.
If you get a scam call and do not owe taxes, fill out the “IRS Impersonation scam” form online at treasury.gov, or call the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800-366-4484.
The IRS also advises residents to forward scam emails to phishing@irs.gov, and to not open attachments or click on links in those emails.
If you are ever unsure about a potential scam, contact the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Feb. 5
8:03 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Thatcher Road.
Thursday, Feb. 4
9:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Road at Beach Road for a report of a possibly intoxicated man knocking on people's doors with his car parked in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, police observed a Subaru parked on the side of the road with the right directional on. An officer approached the driver who explained he was from Maine and was lost and asking for directions. In the back of the car were two Pomeranians. When police asked him where he was trying to go home, he replied, "West Newfield, of course." When asked what state that was in, he said, "the United States." Police observed that neither of his headlights were working and there appeared to be recent damage to the driver side front bumper. It was clear to police that he was lost and confused and unaware of what state he was in. The man was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further treatment. The dogs were transported to Cape Ann Veterinary Hospital for safe keeping and dispatch called the local police in West Newfield, Maine, to attempt to make contact with the man's wife.
3:15 p.m.: A caller from Dorset Drive reported that two people were not wearing masks at The Residence at Seaport at 6 Elm St.
12:42 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at 15 Willow St.
8:45 a.m.: A man came to the station to report that his daughter has been missing since Jan. 18. He explained that she left a treatment center on that day and hasn't been heard from since.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 4
10:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:47 p.m. and 10:01 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Granite Street and Curtis Street. Both refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 4
Traffic stops: Between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., five drivers on Pine Street, Newport Park and Woodholm Road received warnings — one written and four verbal — for speeding.
11:58 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for having an expired license and registration. The driver was able to renew his information online on their smartphone before being dismissed by the officer.
3:17 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 4
5:53 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported and the car did not sustain much damage. It is unknown at this time what happened to the deer.
11:54 a.m. and 4:09 p.m.: Two reports regarding a possibly rabid skunk on Spring and Winthrop street. The Animal Control officer was notified and found the skunk was not rabid.
12:11 a.m.: Report of a car accident on Route 128 northbound, by Exit 14. The car reportedly sustained significant damage. Gloucester police were notified of the crash. No further information is available at this time.