Police arrested a 33-year-old Gloucester man on charges of drunken driving, second offense; negligent driving; leaving the scene of property damage; having an open container of alcohol in a car; speeding; and a marked lanes violation after his car crashed into a utility pole on Centennial Avenue and Exchange Street n Tuesday, April 18, at 12:50 a.m.
Joshua S. Silva, 34 Riverview Road, who was taken to Beverly Hospital as a precaution, was arraigned before Judge Michael A. Patten that day in Gloucester District Court. He was released on his own recognizance after posting $250 in bail, according to court documents. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 6.
Police arrived to find a gray 2011 Toyota Camry with heavy front-end damage to its front passenger side and airbags deployed, according to the police report. Police said it appeared the car was heading north on Centennial Avenue when it struck the pole, damaging it and causing a wire to hang low.
Three witnesses said they heard the crash, went outside, and saw a man wearing a gray shirt attempting to grab his keys, which they said he dropped 20 feet from the car before running toward Harold Avenue. Police were able to identify the driver as Slva, and another officer detained him after spotting him running on Whistle Stop Way. An officer followed Silva in his cruiser, then pursued him on foot into an alley behind MAC Fitness before he gave up, a police report states.
Silva was then brought back to the crash scene and identified by witnesses as the driver who fled. Silva told police he did not wish to speak to them and refused to consent to field sobriety tests, though the police report describes the driver as showing signs of intoxication.
Silva at first refused treatment from Gloucester paramedics, but due to the possibility of injury from the crash and the possible level of intoxication, he was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. He was asked to take a chemical blood test and refused, the report states, and his license was seized. Police searched the car and found an empty Twisted Tea can on the floor of the passenger’s seat. Police also found a flavored Pepsi bottle that smelled of alcohol.
National Grid was called to check the integrity of the pole and fix the low-handing wire.
In court, the judge allowed a motion for up to $500 so Silva can hire an investigator. Silva was also ordered not to drive unlicensed.
{em}— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 26
12:57 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Martin Street address.
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 20
5:34 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Disturbances were reported on Haskell Street at 11:41 a.m., when peace was restored, Pleasant and Cedar streets at 11:13 a.m., the Heights of Cape Ann at 10:53 a.m., and Allen Street at 5:04 p.m.
2:41 p.m.: A missing person was reported on School Street.
2:25 p.m.: A 60-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on a charge of shoplifting by concealment, third offense. The woman reportedly put a tie-dye sweatshirt in her jacket at Nelson’s and left, heading down Main Street toward Marchant Street. Police caught up with the woman at the playground at Burnham’s Field, and found she had in her jacket the sweatshirt and pants, with a total value of $63.98. The woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealment, third offense.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Grant Circle at 10:59 a.m., and Centennial Avenue and Curtis Square at 12:43 p.m.
11:47 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 53-year-old Port Charlotte, Florida, man charging him with possession of a class A drug after a report of drug activity at Parker and East Main streets. A report states police observed two individuals huddled together on a park bench and saw what appeared to be one with a baggie in his hand along with some small undetermined items. This individual then went behind the bushes near the edge of the water, and then returned to the bench. Police went and spoke with the individual, and saw an uncapped needle and syringe next to him, along with a small tin container used to heat up narcotics for injection. Police told the man if he had any narcotics on him and voluntarily turned them over, he would be summonsed to court instead of arrested. The man voluntarily turned over a clear plastic baggie containing an off-white powder suspected to be fentanyl and told police he had injected fentanyl earlier on the park bench. They spoke with the man about seeking drug treatment, learning he had struggled with addiction for years, losing a career in the computer field. They directed him to the Community Impact Unit on Middle Street to speak with the community navigator. The man assured police he would go there seeking treatment options. Police used a fentanyl test strip on the powder which showed a positive presumptive result for the opioid.
10:22 a.m.: A report of fraud was taken from Riggs Street.
9:51 a.m.: Harassment was reported to police at the station on Main Street.
9:13 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Gloucester Avenue.
Wednesday, April 19
7:23 p.m.: Police took a report of two kids trying to enter a house on Willow Street.
7:04 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 15-year-old juvenile on a charge of assault and battery after a report of an assault at McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue.
5:53 p.m.: Threats via email, text and Facebook were reported on Cherry Street.
4:15 p.m.: Drug activity was reported on Main Street.
2:19 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment over a dispute between a landlord and a tenant on Main Street. Police explained to the tenant her rights to a harassment prevention order and how to go about obtaining one.
1:13 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of vandalism.
10:24 a.m.: Fraud, identify theft was reported on Middle Street.
Tuesday, April 18
8:01 p.m.: A vehicle struck debris in the roadway on Route 128 south and had to be towed.
5:51 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance on Ivy Court.
Harassment reported: At 4:38 p.m. on Marsh Street and at 4:34 p.m. to police at the station.
2:51 p.m.: A 45-year-old Gloucester man was arrested at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street on a straight arrest warrant. An officer was notified by the watch commander the man was upstairs in the court with an active arrest warrant. He was placed under arrest without incident.
11:52 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Essex Avenue.
10:43 a.m.: A past larceny of boat batteries was reported on Seaview Road.
10:10 a.m.: Past larceny was reported from a Prospect Street home. The alleged theft took place two weeks prior. The resident reported hanging around with a friend and falling asleep. He said he woke up to find that a pair of sunglasses valued at $265, a watch valued at $400, $120 in cash and an unknown amount of jewelry had gone missing.
9:32 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of a missing person.
8:23 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Langsford Street.