ROCKPORT — Three Rockport firefighters were among the 33 graduates of the MFA Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Program’s Class 102 at the beginning of the month.
Firefighters Quincy Carvino, Kaitlin Favaloro, and Eric Littlefield were among the graduates who received certificates of completion at a ceremony held at Lynnfield Middle School. Other graduates were from the fire departments of Boxford, Dunstable, Hamilton, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Merrimac, Middleton, Newburyport, Rowley, Topsfield, Wenham, and West Newbury.
Favaloro was presented her certification by her father, Rockport Fire Capt. Frank Favaloro, who recently retired. The elder Favaloro joined the force in March 1995.
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and announced the graduation of 33 recruits from the MFA Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Program this evening. The graduates received certificates of completion at a ceremony held at Lynnfield Middle School.
“First responders are on the front lines of any crisis and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever,” said Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director Jeffrey P. Winn. “The rigorous training they’ve completed provides them with the fundamental skills and knowledge necessary to protect their communities safely and effectively.”
The Call/Volunteer Firefighter Recruit Training Program delivers a standard recruit training curriculum, meeting national standards, on nights and weekends to accommodate the schedule of firefighters in suburban and rural areas. Making the training more accessible means more firefighters can participate and allows them more time to practice training skills with instructors.
To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack. Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple room structural fires.
Graduates have completed 240 hours of training and have met the standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001. In addition, they have the ability to become certified to the level of Firefighter I and II and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operations Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.
The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, a division of the state Department of Fire Services, has offered the program since 2003. About 3,000 call and volunteer recruits have graduated since then.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 9
9:59 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at from Haven Avenue address.
1:26 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle at Dock Square. The motorist was reportedly spoken to.
11:51 a.m.: A report was made about an animal at an Irvana Road address.
10:09 a.m.: Calls were made to residents enrolled in the police wellness check program all over town.
Friday, March 10
5:13 a.m.: A medical emergency at a Curtis Street address was later reported to be a false alarm.
ESSEX
Saturday, March 11
10:19 p.m.: Complaint lodged about an erratic driver traveling north on Route 128 at Exit 49. The driver could not be located when officers arrived on scene.
Traffic stops were made on Main Street at 12:33 and 10:07 a.m., at Southern and Forest avenues at 5:07 p.m., on John Wise Avenue at 5:49 p.m., Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 8:27 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:57 p.m. Officers issued three citations and three verbal warnings.
8:47 p.m.: An individual was given a ride to Pickering Street.
5:39 a.m.: Essex Fire paramedics responded to a medical aid call for a person who had fallen at a Western Avenue address. The person refused ambulance service.
Friday, March 10
9:02 p.m.: Officers quelled a disturbance on Centennial Grove Road.
Medical emergencies: Essex Fire paramedics responded to call for a person with unknown medical problem on Willow Court at 2:46 p.m. and another who had fallen at a Lufkin Point Road address at 8:25 p.m. Both were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
8:14 p.m.: Another agency was assisted on Southern Avenue.
3:14 p.m.: Assistance was given to the driver of a vehicle disabled on Main Street.
Paperwork service was attempted on John Wise Avenue at 10:16 a.m. and Prospect Street at 1:10 p.m.
11:41 a.m.: A person ws spoken to about an alarm sounding on Centennial Grove Road.
9:50 a.m.: A fraud or scam was reported on John Wise Avenue.
9:17 a.m.: A citizen was assisted on Main Street.
8:56 a.m.: A driver was given a written warning during a traffic stop on Southern Avenue at Apple Street.