In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Feb. 12
6 p.m.: Police could not locate a man banging on a door on Shore Road.
4:49 p.m.: A possible fire in the woods before Exit 53 of Route 128 south was reported to the Fire Department.
12:40 p.m.: A 58-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight warrant after a report of suspicious activity on Marsh Street. A caller reported seeing a man go up to his car and pull the handle to try to get in. The caller confronted the man who he described as wearing a blue fleece, jeans and a baseball cap. The man walked into a nearby cemetery and down Washington Street toward Grant Circle. Another officer located the man at the entrance to the Public Works yard on Poplar Street. Police queried the man on the cruiser’s data terminal and found he had an active warrant and he was arrested.
10:05 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of harassment.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Feb. 13
Wellbeing checks were performed at a Main Street address at 10 a.m. and at a Granite Street address at 10:12 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported by ambulance to a hospital individuals from a Forest Street address at 11:20 a.m., and a Tarrs Lane West address at 8:52 p.m.
5:11 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop on Main Street. A person was spoken to by authorities.
1:32 p.m.: After a complaint about an animal near the intersection of Thatcher Road and Seaview Street, the animal control officer was notified.
1:31 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Main Street address after a report of a medical emergency.
Sunday, Feb. 12
10:04 a.m.: Police preformed a wellness response at a High Street Court address.
10:02 a.m.: Police performed a wellness check at a Main Street location.
3:40 a.m.: Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Main Street address. A search of the area proved negative.
Saturday, Feb. 11Traffic stops were made at Station Square at 6:48 a.m., when a written violation was issued, and on Thatcher Road at 8:36 ad 8:51 p.m., where both drivers were given written warnings.
10:04 a.m.: Police performed a wellness check at a Parker Street address.
9:56 a.m.: Police performed a wellness check at a Main Street address.
8:08 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Granite Street address.
7:31 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Doctor’s Run address, but the patient refused a medical emergency ambulance transport.
Friday, Feb. 10
3:41 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at a Country Club Road address. An ambulance transport was refused.
10:43 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Rowe Point address.
9:48 a.m.: Police performed a wellness check at a Main Street address.