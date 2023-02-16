In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 14
4:11 p.m.: A caller from Riverside Avenue reported his neighbor walked to his parents’ house holding a rifle. The caller believed the neighbor to be on probation. The firearm turned out to be a BB gun and police had no further issues.
2:31 p.m.: Past shoplifting was reported at the Ace Hardware at Gloucester Crossing Road. The manager reported an elderly man wearing a black baseball hat, gray jacket with a beard and glasses came into the store. An employee informed the manager that the elderly man took an Artisan Kitchen Aid mixer, valued at $449.99, and walked out the side door which leads to a gardening area. This area is gated and customers have to go back into the store to leave. The man was seen coming back into the store without the mixer and left immediately. A check outside did not turn up the mixer. Camera footage showed the suspect with the mixer in his hands from the outside garden camera. The manager was unsure if the man came into the store by himself or with others and plans to review the footage further. According to the photo of the outside gate, the suspect either tossed the box over the fence or handed it off to an awaiting accomplice. Police planned to post a photo of the man on the roll call board to see of any other officers recognize the suspect.
2:16 p.m.: A brush fire was reported on the path between Veterans Way and Dr. Osman Babson Road. Police and the Fire Department responded and found smoke showing. The Fire Department extinguished the fire.
12:37 p.m.: A caller reported her vehicle was stolen from the Walgreens parking lot while she went into the store to get medication. A detective was able to find the vehicle in the parking lot.
9:02 a.m.: Police responded to a two-car crash with no reported injuries on at the intersection of Route 128 north and East Main Street. An off-duty officer said he was on his way to a work detail and while stopped at the lights in the left-turn lane, a black Toyota Rav4 hit his car from behind, causing minor damage to the rear bumper. When the vehicles turned onto East Main Street to exchange paperwork, the off-duty officer discovered the driver did not speak English and did not have a Massachusetts driver’s license. The off-duty officer called dispatch. The officer who responded was able to speak with a friend of the driver on the phone and she was able to provide a Brazilian passport and driver’s license. The officer explained to her she needs to go to the RMV and get a Massachusetts driver’s license now that she is living in Peabody. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against her charging her with unlicensed driving.
8:46 a.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on East Main Street.
6:48 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Eastern Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 13
8:56 p.m.: After a disturbance at a gas station on Washington Street, police arrested a 26-year-old Gloucester man and charged him with disorderly conduct.
8:41 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.
6:52 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of the former St. Ann School on Pleasant Street.
1:57 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Perkins Street.
1:18 p.m.: A group reported to be loitering on the MBTA platform benches on Railroad Avenue was dispersed by police.
11 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Mt. Pleasant Avenue. A contractor reportedly struck a gas main. The Fire Department was notified called National Grid, which responded to the scene.
10:47 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Quarry Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 15
8:34 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at a Main Street address, a verbal warning was issued.
5:33 p.m.: A welfare check was performed at an address near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street.
1:53 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Story Street address.
12:58 p.m.: After a report of a fall at a Western Avenue address, a person was transported by ambulance to a medical facility.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 15
11:44 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was made at an address on Calebs Lane.
6:21 p.m.: After a report of a disabled motor vehicle at a Thatcher Road address, the vehicle was reportedly towed.
1:36 p.m.: A report was taken about an animal at an Eden Road address. Animal Control was notified.
11:44 a.m.: A report was taken about vandalism at a Bearskin Neck address.