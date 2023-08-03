In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 2
3:34 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Pigeon Hill Street address.
12:47 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Broadway.
10 a.m.: Wellness checks were conducted on residents throughout the town as part of a police program.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 3
6:33 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the southbound lanes of Route 128 near the School Street exit, a citation was issued to the driver.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
9:27 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Lufkin Point Road address.
7:44 p.m.: After a report someone had suffered a seizure at a Western Avenue address, a medical ambulance transport was conducted.
7:34 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a written warning was issued.
6:47p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.
4:55 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Southern Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
1:50 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with no reported injuries on County Road.
9:34 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with no reported injuries on John Wise Avenue.
Tuesday ,Aug. 1
8:37 p.m.: A report was made about a welfare check at a John Wise Avenue address.
3:15 p.m.: A report was made about a disturbance on Eastern Avenue.
9:58 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on Eastern Avenue with no reported injuries.