SALEM — “I hate to say it, but we’re not going back to the days of civility and ‘we’re all in this together’ after this election,” said Salem State University political science professor Kanishkan Sathasivam.
“We are in for decades of an evenly-divided country,” Sathasivam said on Friday. With some polls suggesting that 70 to 80% of the population would not want to live in the same community with someone from “the other side,” he believes polarization is going to be a way of life. “That’s where we are right now and that’s real,” he said.
In the wake of Tuesday’s election and in the hours before former Vice President Joe Biden received enough Electoral College votes to win the presidency, several North Shore political science professors were asked about what they see happening next for the country.
And like a country that is nearly evenly-divided politically, the three offered distinct views on what to expect in the coming days, weeks and months.
Salem State professor Dan Mulcare said he believes a lot will turn on how the run-off races in Georgia turn out and whether it tilts the Senate to the Democrats.
If that happens, he sees Biden being able to prioritize a Democratic agenda.
He’s not as pessimistic as his colleague when it comes to the polarization of Americans. Instead, he points to institutions like the Senate and the Electoral College. “We have a lot of anti-majority elements to our political structure,” he said. But he believes a majority of the country want the same things.
Joshua McCabe, who is assistant dean for social sciences at Endicott College, said two things to watch are the conservative media landscape and the responses of prominent Republicans.
“It’s not quite clear what the average voter is going to pay attention to, but it is significant we’re seeing that crack in the wall,” said McCabe, who pointed to Fox News calling — ahead of many other organizations — the Arizona race for Biden. “That certainly leads me to believe he’s going to have trouble.”
“The person I’m watching is Mitch McConnell,” said McCabe. “The Republican Party will have to decide whether Trump is a liability or a standard bearer.” If McConnell, the Senate majority leader, sees President Donald Trump as the former, the rest of the party may well follow suit, said McCabe.
Mulcare also said he was encouraged by the decision on Thursday evening by all of the major networks to cut away from the president’s remarks at the White House.
“I had been disappointed in the press for continuing to carry his statements live,” said Mulcare, who says Trump has been “gaslighting” the country. “My hope is at least for the press and public to be able to say now, ‘We can turn away.’”
McCabe said that decision to cut away and the tone of some prominent Republicans may indicate that it’s now “seen as less important to hang on to his every word.”
“My hope is that the Republican establishment will be like, ‘We got as much as we could out of him,’” said Mulcare. “On the other hand, they seem quite willing not to follow the norms of democratic institutions.”
And that’s troubling, all three said.
“In an authoritarian system, truth is what the person says it is,” said Mulcare. Only if enough people push back on it — as the news media did on Thursday — does it “take some of the air out of Trump’s power.”
McCabe, meanwhile, said in the end, Trump may have already worn out his welcome with a large chunk of Republicans — the wealthier, college-educated suburban voters. “They are turned off by the rhetoric,” he said.
Sathasivam said he sees no path at this point for Trump even with recounts expected in multiple states.
Still, he knows that “a good majority of Trump voters will not accept the result.” Nor will Trump and his inner circle.
But Sathasivam also said Democrats will do themselves no favors by dismissing out of hand Trump’s complaints of fraud. That will only serve to anger his supporters, he said, and feed into their distrust of institutions — which in turn will help Trump hold onto those voters for 2024 — whether for his own future run or for a candidate he backs.
“There’s a massive, 68-million plus voter base passionately loyal to Donald Trump,” said Sathasivam. “For Trump, politically, it makes sense to go out fighting.”
Democrats, he said, should embrace an investigation.
Mulcare said he believes the race may have also given the Democrats a road map to flipping some Southern states back to blue.
McCabe said he expects Biden to start building his team and disregard the noise.
“Biden’s been around the block,” said McCabe. “He realizes he can let the process play out.”
