BOSTON — No more town hall meetings or crowded political rallies, no more cocktail party fundraisers, no more handshakes, kissing babies or taking selfies with voters.
Tactile politics and traditional campaigning have been put on hold, affecting races from the presidential election to contests for local town boards, as government and public health officials recommend social distancing and other aggressive steps to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
Elected officials and candidates for local, state and federal offices are now struggling to go digital with their campaigns and get their messages to voters when they can no longer meet face-to-face.
Massachusetts has seen a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with 413 patients testing positive for the highly contagious respiratory illness as of Friday afternoon. In response, Gov. Charlie Baker has declared a state of emergency, closed schools, bars and restaurants, and is calling on residents to limit their public activities and personal interactions.
For both incumbent politicians and their challengers, the most immediate impact is that they've had to abandon efforts to gather the signatures required to get their names on the ballot.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, who is seeking a fourth term representing the 6th Congressional District, has postponed campaign events and suspended efforts to collect voter signatures. He has called on the state to extend the May 5 deadline to submit signed petitions for congressional races "so campaigns don’t feel pressure to take unsafe actions."
"No one should have to choose between public health and securing a spot in a primary," he said. "Sending volunteers out to collect nomination signatures puts everyone at risk."
Angus McQuilken, a Topsfield Democrat who is challenging Moulton in the Democratic primary, has also shifted to politicking online but points out that gathering names is "the one component of campaigning that you can't do virtually."
"We're in uncharted territory," he said. "But we'll adapt to the circumstances and get our message out to voters so they know what the choice is in September."
Socially responsible
Jamie Belsito, of Topsfield, another Democratic challenger in the 6th District, has signed onto the petition calling on the state to extend signature gathering deadlines by 30 days.
She, too, has suspended her campaign activities and told volunteers not to go out to gather signatures, even though she's still short of the number she needs.
"We've got to be socially responsible," she said. "We can't be putting people's health in danger."
It's not just the race for the North Shore's congressional seat that has been affected. Elections for everything from the state Legislature to town boards of selectmen have been upended.
The Massachusetts Democratic Party has canceled the remainder of its state caucuses for the federal and state races. A debate in the marquee Democratic primary, the Senate race between Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy, has been sidelined as both suspend their campaigns to focus on virus-related efforts.
Some have suggested waiving requirements for candidates to get on the ballot. Others say the state should reduce the number of required signatures to qualify.
Currently, Massachusetts candidates need 2,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot for federal seats, 300 for state Senate seats and 150 for state House seats.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who oversees the state's elections, has resisted calls to use emergency powers to postpone elections or waive rules to get on the ballot.
A Galvin spokeswoman said those changes are beyond his authority, and changes to election laws would need to be approved by the Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker.
"We don't have the legal authority to do that," Deborah O'Malley said. "If a court ordered us to do it, or if the Legislature changed the law, that would be something to discuss."
O'Malley pointed out that candidates still have several weeks to turn in the required number of signatures to city and town halls, the first step in the process of certification.
The deadline for House and Senate candidates to submit signatures is April 28. Congressional candidates must submit them by May 5.
Changing rules
Other states are taking steps to ease election rules to make it easier for candidates to qualify for the ballot and for voters to cast absentee ballots.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order suspending the candidate petitioning process and dramatically lowering the signature requirements for candidates to get on the ballot.
In Vermont, lawmakers are considering changes to election laws including requiring that mail-in ballots be sent to every voter in the state, allowing voters to drive-up to deliver their ballots to city and town halls, extending voting hours and suspending the state's signature-gathering requirement to get on the ballot.
In Massachusetts, the state House and Senate on Monday are set to take up a bill that would allow cities and towns to postpone spring elections or allow voters to cast ballots by absentee or via mail.
Legislative leaders are also seeking to postpone special elections for several vacant seats in the House and Senate that are still scheduled for March 31.
The state Senate has determined that "moving forward with traditional elections at this time would put our voters, election workers, volunteers and others in our cities and towns at excessive risk," said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland.
Spilka said legislative leaders are trying to balance supporting democratic institutions with protecting public health.
"The ability to hold elections is fundamental to the continued functioning of our democracy," Spilka said. "We are also aware that we must protect the health and safety of the public during this unprecedented global pandemic."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
