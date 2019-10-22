Polito to visit GMGI for STEM Week

In April, Gov. Charlie Baker brought his cabinet to Gloucester City Hall for a meeting to promote local health and economic initiatives.
During that meeting, Michele May, chairwoman of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute and Andrea Brodner, GMGI's science director, gave a detailed presentation on GMGI's mission and that of its educational affiliate, the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy.
That presentation — particularly the portion on the academy — seemed to resonate with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
"This is a home run all day long," Polito said at the time.
Now Polito will have the chance to see the academy and its students in action for herself.
The lieutenant governor, as part of the commemoration of Massachusetts STEM Week, is set to tour the academy Thursday morning in an invitation-only event that includes her working alongside students in a simple DNA extraction.
The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and STEM Week — now in its second year — is a vehicle to promote the educational disciplines and the opportunities they provide in academics and employment.
In Massachusetts, those opportunities are significant.
According to the state's STEM Advisory Council, about 600,000 Massachusetts residents, or about 17% of the state's workforce, work in STEM-related fields. In the future, STEM jobs are forecast to account for 25% of all employment growth in the state during the next decade.
The theme for this year's installment of STEM Week is "See Yourself in STEM."
"Women, people of color, first-generation students, low-income individuals, English language learners and people with disabilities are under-represented in STEM industries and make up an increasing portion of the overall workforce," the advisory council stated. "But the demographics of STEM fields have largely remained the same. We need more young people to see themselves in STEM."
