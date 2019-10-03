Lt. Governor Karyn Polito stopped by McPherson Park on Thursday morning to look over renovations to the building's community area, a project that's financially backed by the Baker administration.
In 2017, the Gloucester Housing Authority received a $6.3 million grant from the state Department of Housing and Community Development’s Modernizing Public Housing and Supporting Elders Program, or ModPHASE, and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs to rehabilitate the 31 Prospect St. housing complex. The first phase, completed 18 months ago, was to replace the building's roof.
Now, Massey Construction Corp. of Swampscott is working on renovating the first floor, including the building's community room, and the building's handicapped units. Next Phase Studios of Boston provided the designs for the project.
GHA Executive Director David Houlden said he expects major work on phase two to be completed sometime by the end of the year.
The final phase of the project is still being designed by CSS Architects of Wakefield. GHA plans on renovating the kitchens and bathrooms in each unit, as well as fixing the electrical and security services in the building. The project will be put out to bid next spring, according to Houlden, and construction is expected to start sometime during the first half of 2020.
After a brief tour of the construction zone, Polito sat with members of the GHA, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, and those who work at McPherson to discuss further needs for elderly Gloucester residents, such as transportation.
"You get it," said Polito of the city's housing work, "and we appreciate it."
ModPHASE is an initiative to preserve "state public housing developments with high capital needs" and provide "service-rich environments that allow residents to age in their community," according to Department of Housing and Community Development. Gloucester received their grant as part of a $17.8 million package split across four other communities in the Commonwealth.
At 97 units, McPherson Park is the largest elderly housing unit overseen by GHA. Since 1976, the building has housed economically qualified residents ages 60 and up.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.