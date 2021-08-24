MANCHESTER — The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative is partnering with the Laughing Gull Café to offer a community pop-up vaccination clinic in Manchester.
The clinic will take place at the café, 4 Summer St., on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 to 10 a.m. Collaborative nursing staff will administer vaccines, and answer any questions. The Pfizer and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are available. No appointment is necessary.
The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The clinic is open to all Massachusetts residents 12 and older. Vaccines are free to all. Identification and health insurance are not required.
The GCACC strongly encourages those who have not been vaccinated to do so, especially amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases recently due to the delta variant. The delta variant is far more contagious than past versions of the virus, health officials.
This clinic has been authorized to offer third doses only to individuals with compromised immune systems. GCACC requests that people consult their doctor before requesting a third vaccine dose. Those who are immunocompromised and are seeking a third dose of Pfizer vaccine are asked to bring their Vaccine Record Card to the clinic. Attendees will be asked to self-attest that they are eligible for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
GCACC also will hold its two regular Thursday clinics:
Burnham Free Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register for a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at https://bit.ly/3grNyac or for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at https://bit.ly/3DcpP7L.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Register for a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at https://bit.ly/3grNyac. Register for a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at https://bit.ly/3mvabPc.