Pope: Traffic panel has no say in choice of school site 

After the Gloucester Traffic Commission and residents raised concerns about the location of Gloucester's planned elementary school, others were not too thrilled about what was said.
Meanwhile those concerns will be heard by the school's architect and perhaps by the City Council.
School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope on Monday morning said he had been getting calls all weekend from people wondering if the commission could stop the project after it discussed how 11 Webster St. might not be the best location for the new school. The commission is an advisory board whose members are appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council.
“We submitted the traffic report to the Traffic Commission for their opinion because there are a couple of things that they actually have an opinion about, but it is not the school site, Pope said.
"They have no power to say that we can’t build a school there,” he said. “All of that being said, they are also all community members and entitled to their opinions as private citizens.”
During that January discussion, commission Chairperson Robert Ryan said “I wholeheartedly support building a new school, but I don’t think Webster Street is the place for it and I don’t think they can mitigate or solve these issues.”
On Monday, Ryan reiterated his concerns to the Times and emphasized the commission's focused.
“We are just focused on the traffic,” he said, explaining that the commission receives proposed ordinances from the City Council, conducts traffic studies, and makes recommendations based on its findings.
As commissioners last month leafed through architectural designer Dore & Whittier’s traffic analysis report, more than year in the making and received in December, they raised multiple concerns about congestion, safety, and the overall practicality of the school’s proposed location in relation to car and pedestrian traffic.
Pope said any location the School Building Committee chose was going to have some problems.
“There are no perfect sites in Gloucester,” he said. “No matter what decision we made, there are going to be people who are unhappy about it because there is no perfect site.”
Pope said that while the Traffic Commission did not get the report until December, it had been accessible to the public for quite a while.
After the traffic report was presented to the School Building Committee on Feb. 7, 2020, Dore & Whittier sent the finished report along with a presentation to Pope on March 7. Pope said he sent Ryan — not the full Traffic Commission — the report by email that same day.
Ryan said he does not remember receiving Pope's email.
The same presentation was delivered to the City Council on April 14.
The commission was eventually given the traffic report on Dec. 4 by Michele Rogers of Dore & Whittier, a point in the process that some councilors and residents think was too late.
“If the City Council had wanted to weigh in or ask the Traffic Commission’s concerns, they could’ve done that,” Pope said.
Although the City Council had not formally asked the commission for its input prior to a November city-wide vote to pay for the project, one councilor is hoping to get it on the agenda soon.
Councilor Jamie O'Hara has made a formal request to Council President Steve LeBlanc to have the Traffic Commission come before the full council to give its formal opinions on the planned school.
"Maybe they should've been asked sooner, but it is better late than never," O'Hara said on Monday.
But Pope explained that it was only after the November vote had been cast that was it appropriate for the commission to weigh in.
“The appropriate time to send it (the traffic report) to the Traffic Commission for their opinion was after it had been certified by the vote, not before that,” Pope said.
He clarified, explaining that if the commission had come out and tried to influence the vote, members would have been in violation of ethics rules.
And the same goes for the School Committee, Pope said.
“They could come out and say we approve the school and that we want the new school, but they can’t say you need to vote for this,” he said, explaining that it is a very fine line.
Now that it is being asked for its opinion, the Traffic Commission is slated to meet with Dore & Whittier’s Rogers to express concerns and make recommendations for the project. The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
