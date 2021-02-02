Pope: Traffic panel has no say in choice of school site 

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this morning will transition to snow showers for the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.