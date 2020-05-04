'Porch-rait' project comes to close, raises $23,000 for Open Door  

After a month, Gloucester photographer Bill Sumner's “Family Porch-rait" fundraiser project is beginning to wind down with $23,000 in donations for The Open Door's food pantries.
Sumner, along with local photographer peers Jason Grow and Shawn Henry, have been taking portraits of families from afar outdoors, most often in front of their subject's homes. After the first week, Gloucester photographer Paul Carry Goldberg joined in on the action as well.
"I saw what Jason, Bill and Shawn were doing (on Facebook), and I called Jason up," said Goldberg. "I thought what they were doing was remarkable. It was just a beautiful community effort between the photographers doing the work and the people putting up the money."
Each family that participated was invited to donate some money to help The Open Door's food pantries on Emerson Avenue in Gloucester and Southern Avenue in Ipswich. Executive Director Julie LaFontaine said the money will be used to support the families they serve during the pandemic.
"I think that the 'Porch-rait' project really documented an important time in our community's history," she continued, "and I'm happy The Open Door pantry was a part of it."
The four photographers are finishing up their last scheduled shoots. About 200 families have been photographed during the project.
"It's about four times more than we thought we's do," Grow said Friday. "I just finished my 73rd (shoot)."
Sumner says he's now focusing on how to exhibit their work. He hopes to organize an exhibit at a local museum someday or publish a photo book.
"That way, we can use the proceeds for more donations," he explained. "None of these things are set in stone. These are possibilities that are being explored right now."
HELPING OPEN DOOR
The Open Door's Emerson Avenue food pantry serves families in Gloucester, Rockport, Ipswich, Manchester and Essex, while its Ipswich Community Food Pantry, at 00 Southern Heights in Agawam Village, serves Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham. It is pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.