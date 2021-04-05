BOSTON — Democrat Danielle Allen is surrounding herself with a senior leadership team as she continues to raise money and explore a run for governor in 2022.
The Harvard professor on Monday announced that her exploratory committee had raised more than $200,000 during the first quarter and said she was humbled by the support and "the possibility of a grassroots movement."
Allen introduced five people who are assisting her as she considers joining a field that so far includes one candidate, former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Democrat.
Maren Hesla from Mission Control will serve as mail consultant. Media consultant Josh Wolf from AL Media is on board, along with senior advisors Stacey Monahan and Scott Ferson from Liberty Square Group, and Allen Chen, who worked on Sen. Cory Booker's presidential campaign.
Hesla has experience electing women candidates through her work at Emily's List. Jonathan Levy and Marissa McBride of Mission Control are working with Hesla as they advise Allen's exploratory committee.
Wolf managed the 2014 gubernatorial campaign of former State Treasurer Steven Grossman. He will lead a team of AL Media advisers that also includes Ann Liston, Eric Adelstein, and Tayhlor Coleman.
Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, a Republican, is weighing a run for governor in 2022.
Gov. Charlie Baker, who hasn't said if he'll seek a third term, has faced sharp criticism from some in the Republican Party, and has drawn support from unenrolled voters and Democrats.
During a recent interview on CBS Boston, Jon Keller asked Baker if he could beat Diehl in a primary. "Like I said, I'm not really spending a lot of time thinking about this stuff," the governor said.
