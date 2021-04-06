MANCHESTER — Tuesday's selectmen meeting may mark the end of negotiations with SLV Designs regarding the firm's proposed "friendly 40B" affordable housing project.
"It's hard to say" if this is truly the end, said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. "We're certainly winding down. Whether there will be any follow-up meetings, we'll have to see (after Tuesday's meeting). But we're very close to the end one way or another."
Both selectmen and Geoffrey Engler, co-founder of SLV Designs, have been going back and forth for since late February, compromising on certain aspects regarding the project. Both parties previously told the Times they expected a development agreement signed sometime in early April.
Under Chapter 40B laws, the developer is not required to consult with the town regarding the project. If it chooses, SLV could defer all permitting and site planning requirements directly to the state. However, with a "friendly 40B," developers consider the input of town officials when creating their final designs.
IF YOU GO
What: Selectmen to host possibly their last negotiation meeting with SLV Designs a regarding "friendly 40B" affordable housing development project off School Street.
When: Tuesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online and over the phone via Zoom. Details to join can be found http://manchester.ma.us/729/40B