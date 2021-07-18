Rain has prompted organizers of two poolside benefit concerts by the Cape Ann Symphony scheduled for today, July 18, to postpone the performances.
The shows, featuring some celebrated, yet lesser known, music from Black composers past and present and a French woman composer, will instead be held July 25.
The musical program features work by Adolphus Hailstork, a living composer; and Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944) and Joseph Bologne (1745-17990). The symphony's principal flutist, Stephanie Stathos, will be the featured soloist during the performance of Chaminade's "Concertino for Flute."
Tickets to the symphony's outdoor "Musical Celebration of Summer" featuring an 18-member chamber orchestra under the direction of conductor Yoichi Udagawa at the home of symphony President Fran White are still available. Seating is limited to 70.
Next Sunday's shows will be at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 179 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester.
Tickets are $100 per person, and include wine, beer, soft drinks and light hors d'oeuvres as well as a meet and greet with the orchestra following each performance. Call Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org for tickets and more information.