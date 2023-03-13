The forecast for inclement weather overnight through Wednesday morning has prompted organizers of several events to postpone.
- A planned power outage on certain streets in Gloucester has been postponed from overnight Monday, March 13, to overnight Thursday, March 16. (Please see related story.)
- Congressman Seth Moulton has postponed Tuesday’s affordable housing forum at Salem State University until next month. Any questions about the rescheduling of the event may be directed by email or contact Michael Suchecki at Michael.Suchecki@mail.house.gov or 978-877-0555.
- The Seaside Garden Club is postponing its program, "Gardens of New England" from Tuesday until April 4, at 7 p.m. at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea. Seaside Garden Club’s April Meeting is jointly sponsored by the Manchester Garden Club.
- The Rotary Club of Peabody’s popular fundraising event, Taste of the North Shore will now be held Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Danversport, 161 Elliot St. in Danvers. Sponsors and participating restaurants are still expected at the event’s new date. Ticket holders will be notified and are still on sale for the new date of the event. Find updated information about the date change, purchase tickets and view the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants and sponsors on www.peabodyrotarytaste.com or connect on Facebook: bit.ly/3lhK27W.
