The indefinite postponement of Saturday's "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive is leaving a big hole in the safety net for families on Cape Ann and the North Shore, according to administrators of two area food pantries.
And it couldn't come at a worse time.
"In a time when our food chain is strained to the breaking point, it leaves a gap," said Julie LaFontaine, president and chief executive officer of The Open Door. The nonprofit human services agency, which operates a food pantry on Emerson Drive and in Ipswich, has seen a 40 percent increase in requests for food assistance since the start of the pandemic.
"We're seeing folks who have taken a real economic punch," she said.
The Open Door typically received 10 to 15 tons of food as a result of the drive.
"The food that came in was really critical to stock our shelves for summer," LaFontaine said.
The annual drive, held each May for the past 28 years, is a volunteer effort by postal workers, organized by their union, the National Association of Letter Carriers. But with concerns about the potential to spread COVID-19 through collecting, sorting and distributing donated food, the event has been postponed, according to a press release.
At Citizens Inn/Haven From Hunger in Peabody, there was a a 400 percent spike in applications for food assistance in April, program director Kate Benashski said.
"These are folks who have never sought our services until now," she said. "They are scared.
"It's always been our little safety net this time of year," added Benashski. The donations, which are as much as 11 to 13 tons, help feed children during the summer months.
"Other sources of donations are also down," said Benashski. The amount of "rescued" food from grocery stores has almost been cut in half since the start of the pandemic. And The Open Door and Haven From Hunger won't be able to rely as heavily on the Greater Boston Food Bank this year because it's in a similar situation.
Both The Open Door and Haven From Hunger are urging people to take part in "virtual" food drives by making financial contributions.
Both LaFontaine and Benashski say they look forward to the day their communities can again come together.
"It's such an amazing demonstration of a community at work," said Benashski of the annual food drive which usually brings out 50 to 75 volunteers.
LaFontaine said the community has always "rallied" to support the program, for which she is grateful.
"The NALC, as well as our national partners, are fully committed to rescheduling the food drive later in 2020," the union said. "NALC and our national partners recognize that food assistance is a critical need for many during this difficult time, and we remain committed to helping those in need in the communities we serve across America. We look forward to once again holding the largest one-day food drive in America when it is safe to do so."
HOW TO HELP
The Open Door Food Pantry: Donations can be made online at foodpantry.org or by check payable to The Open Door, mailed to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Citizens Inn/Haven From Hunger: Donations can be made online at citizensinn.org or by check payable to Citizens Inn, mailed to Citizens Inn, 81 Main St., Peabody, MA 01960.
Beverly Bootstraps, which also serves Manchester: Donations can be made online at beverlybootstraps.org or by check payable to Beverly Bootstraps, mailed to Beverly Bootstraps, 35 Park Street, Beverly, MA 01915.