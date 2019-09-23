Pot grower wins key OK for biz

Gloucester does not have a retail shop — yet — where customers can buy marijuana for medicinal or recreational use.
But the city may soon have two businesses growing pot and manufacturing edibles and other cannabis-based products.
Falmouth residents Wallace and Andrew Schwartz, under the name of Ocean Breeze Cultivators LLC, have gained site plan review approval from Gloucester's Planning Board to open and operate a cultivation facility at 11 Dory Road, in a portion of the building that, for decades, had been home to one of the city's industrial anchors, Gloucester Engineering.
The proposal calls solely for the cultivation of marijuana and the manufacture of edibles such as gummy bears, chocolates, brownies and other such pot-based products, without a retail component. But the company's website — under construction as of Monday — lists Ocean Breeze as a "Gloucester, Massachusetts-based cannabis producer and retailer."
The Schwartzes still need to secure city building permits and clearance from Gloucester's fire and other safety inspectors. But the Planning Board's backing stands as a key green light for the planned cultivation and manufacturing work, which would be carried out in a portion of the building once a concrete ramp is in place for trucks entering and exiting the building.
"That's just a matter of security, to be sure the transfer of money and of product is carried out inside," said city Planning Board Chairman Rick Noonan. The Schwartzes could not be reached for comment last week.
The Ocean Breeze Cultivators LLC project would mean that Gloucester would be home to at least two cultivation and manufacturing operations — both within the Blackburn Industrial Park.
Happy Valley Ventures, which has built and is planning to open a retail dispensary selling medicinal and recreational marijuana at 38 Great Republic Drive, is developing a cultivation and manufacturing facility up the road at 58 Great Republic, which the Newton-based company acquired in 2017.
Joel Favazza, the Gloucester attorney who has been representing Happy Valley throughout its permitting process, said the company plans to produce two types of edibles at the 58 Great Republic site. In addition to traditional planning and building permits, any facility producing edible products must pass inspections that cover any food services, and Favazza said those inspections for the Happy Valley site are "in the works." Ocean Breeze also has those inspections pending.
It was unclear when or whether Ocean Breeze had set a tentative opening date for its cultivation and production facility, but Favazza said the Happy Valley cultivation is underway and the company hopes to open its retail outlet "after the new year."
"The plants are in now and growing," he said, "so we're moving forward and getting ready to go."
While the city's 2018 marijuana ordinance limits retail facilities to three — including the Happy Valley shop, which was grandfathered in when the company received its local permits for selling medicinal marijuana in 2017 — there is no limit on the number of cultivation or manufacturing businesses that can operate within the city, Chief Administrative Officer James Destino has said.
The city also has an application in play for a retail marijuana sales operation from a Tewksbury-based company called Fresh Fields, an affiliate of the Energy North-Gloucester corporation that runs Essex Avenue Mobil at 65-73 Essex Ave.
