Pot shop hearing on hold

A community outreach meeting to discuss details of a retail cannabis store proposed at 321 Gloucester Crossing has been postponed indefinitely.
The meeting was set happen at 2 p.m. today at the Beauport Hotel at 55 Commercial St. but has been called off due a state mandated ban on gatherings of 25 or more people because of novel coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Guinane of Manchester hopes that his Hooligans Enterprises pot shop will be taking root at 321 Gloucester Crossing as early as this year.
Guinane said Hooligans Enterprises will not be granted a host agreement for shop with the city until a community meeting takes place.
