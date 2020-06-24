Pot shop opening in July

A new pot shop will be open for business in Gloucester next month.
Happy Valley Ventures of 38 Great Republic Drive in Blackburn Industrial Park, a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary with an additional location in East Boston, has scheduled its grand opening for July 16.
"We know a lot of people have been waiting for us to open for more than a year and we finally got through all of our regulatory approvals a couple of weeks ago," said Gregg Weiss, Happy Valley Ventures' vice president of technology and marketing. "We are really excited."
The pot shop had tentatively planned to open in February or March, months that flew by as its representatives navigated getting final regulatory approvals to be able to provide cannabis to the community.
Now with the go ahead from the state Cannabis Control Commission, Happy Valley Ventures is just counting down the days.
While most products on the menu are under wraps for the time being, Weiss did disclose that Happy Valley will be selling the "best cannabis terpenes-infused vape cartridges in the state of Massachusetts."
"It is one of our key products that we are rolling out," he said.
Everything on the menu will be manufactured at the Gloucester site.
"Located in the quaint coastal city on Cape Ann, our Gloucester medical and recreational dispensary will be your gateway to enjoying the beauty and history of Northeast Essex County like never both," Happy Valley says on its updated website. "Whether you're a local or just passing through, recreational user or a medical patient, Happy Valley Gloucester will have whatever you'll be looking for, for whatever experience you want to have."
Having to navigate an opening during a pandemic doesn't have Weiss phased, as the timing in Phase 2 allows for customers to enter the physical store as long as they are wearing a mask.
"We are as prepared as we can be to open in a pandemic," he said, explaining that employeees will be disinfecting surfaces, enforcing social distancing protocol, and providing masks for any customer who comes unprepared.
The dispensary will sell its cannabis products and accessories to the community from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
"We are excited to open, pandemic or not," Weiss said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.