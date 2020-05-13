Mark Guinane has received the green light to host a community outreach event this week for a proposed retail cannabis shop.
After having to postpone the initial meeting in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Guinane's Hooligans Enterprise will host the community outreach meeting on Thursday, May 14, at 3 p.m. via Zoom.
The proposed pot shop would be located at 321 Gloucester Crossing.
The meeting go-ahead stems from an April 27 administrative order from the state Cannabis Control Commission that allows virtual web-based community outreach meetings to reconvene.
The order says indefinitely postponing the meetings could cause applicants financial hardship, while holding a regular meeting could endanger attendees because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Guinane said he will discuss how the proposed shop will respond to traffic concerns, diversion to minors, and security issues during the meeting.
After years of steeping himself in academic work to fully comprehend the cannabis culture, Guinane's mission is to bring a high quality cannabis shop to the people of Cape Ann.
"Our passion for excellence is what inspired us in the beginning and it continues to drive us today," is written on the shop's official website. "As experienced botanists we pride ourselves on our product."
So far, Guinane has received a variety of community opinions about his proposed shop.
"There is mixed feelings, but that is to be expected," the Cape Ann resident said.
Once the community outreach meeting takes place, Hooligans Enterprise can continue work to attain a host agreement for the shop with the city.
A problem rooted in a pandemic
Guinane's company was not the only cannabis store to have operations halted during the pandemic.
"I am not the only one in the boat," Guinane said. "COVID-19 has disrupted everybody's plans."
While medical dispensaries and cultivators are considered essential, recreational dispensaries are closed under Gov. Charlie Baker's emergency order to shutdown non-essential businesses until May 18.
He said there have been strong voices coming from other cannabis shop owners in Greater Boston who desire some direction on how they can open up safely and soon.
Whenever Guinane's pot shop is planted on Gloucester Crossing, he is prepared to take the precautionary measures to ensure everyone's safety.
"My shop is designed in such a way that it will be very sterile and very clean, regardless of COVID-19 or not," he said.
As he feverishly plans for Thursday's virtual community outreach meeting, Guinane said he's hopeful his new shop will be welcomed by a community he loves.
"I hope that everyone understands that there are beneficial aspects to cannabis," Guinane said.
While they are still renovating the shop's brick-and-mortar location, Hooligans Enterprises is scheduled to open this year.
"We are going to have a very modest opening and stand with the town to make this as cordial a transition as possible," he explained.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
To watch, participate
What: Community outreach meeting for Hooligans Enterprise LLC's proposed retail marijuana shop.
Where: Zoom. A cellphone or computer is needed to view or post comments. Join Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3csjabY with meeting ID 411 616 9337 and password co514. A Zoom account is not required and all are welcome to attend. There will be ample time to answer questions following the presentation.
When: Thursday, May 14, at 3 p.m.