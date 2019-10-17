Thursday's nor'easter left a long trail of damage across Cape Ann's towns, punctuated by power outages.
In Rockport, a house fire was reported at 3 a.m. on Briarstone Road. Rockport Police and Fire tended to the fire along with crews from Essex, Gloucester, Beverly and Hamilton until 11:21 a.m. The cause of the fire is still being under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. No foul play is suspected.
Five minutes before the fire was reported, police were notified of a blown transformer on Saratoga Court. Late Thursday afternoon, National Grid crews were still working to fix it.
A fallen tree blocking the roadway on Pigeon Hill Street was called in at 12:23 a.m. The road was cleared by a private tree company at 5:37 a.m.
At 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, National Grid crews spent an hour clearing a fallen tree branch from electrical wires on Mt. Locust Avenue.
Essex police Chief Paul Francis said the station was chaotic early Thursday morning. Luckily, no major property damage was reported, although most in town had no power.
"We had extra people on yesterday and we had three cars outside," he said. "It was non-stop coming and going."
The station's internet services were down Thursday and Francis could not recall specific details of the reports he received from memory. He said officers tended to a tree limb that was caught in electrical wires and smoking on Eastern Avenue, and a large branch was reported down on Cogswell Court.
On Choate Street, a tree fell, taking some electrical wires with it. On Thursday afternoon, the tree was still down and partially on the road, although traffic was still able to pass through the area.
"It may take a bit (for National Grid to tend to it) because it's off on a side street," said Francis. "Their priority is the main streets and getting the power back on in town."
Manchester had no major property damage either, according to interim police Chief Todd Fitzgerald.
Additional personnel were called in at midnight to clear the debris around town. Most of the roadways were clear Thursday except for Ocean Street and the area by Manchester Memorial Elementary School which remained blocked by fallen electrical poles and loose wires.
"We're waiting on Verizon and National Grid to come clear it out," said Fitzgerald. "We can't clear the roads because they're tangled in the wires."
On Thursday at midday, National Grid said about 1,402 of its Manchester customers, about 50%, were without power. According to an alert sent out by the town, the two largest outages were "related to issues on 51T1 Feeders, which brings power from the east Beverly substation into Manchester."
"As of now, National Grid does not have an estimated time of restoration, but there has been significant damage to our system," the alert continued. "Manchester-by-the-Sea customers should prepare for an outage lasting potentially into (Friday)."
Although the majority of residents in town were still without power late Thursday afternoon, many of the downtown buildings still had lights on. Fitzgerald said he was to meet with Town Administrator Greg Federspiel and members of the Department of Public Works on Thursday night to discuss opening up an area downtown for residents to warm up and charge their phones.
For the time being, Fitzgerald warns residents to "treat all downed wires like they're live, and if you see any, please don't hesitate to call us."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.