National Grid crews worked throughout the afternoon and into the evening Thursday to restore power to sections of Gloucester and Rockport after an outage sent 3,674 customers off the grid.
The outage, which at its peak stretched from north of downtown Gloucester up into Rockport, occurred at 12:53 p.m. Although National Grid initially estimated power would be restored to all customers by 7 p.m., but power returned at about 5:45 p.m.
The cause of the outage was a downed wire in the area of Mount Vernon and Marchant streets in Gloucester, according to Chris Milligan, National Grid spokeswoman.
At its peak, according to National Grid's online map, the outage extended extends from just west of Eastern Avenue to the coastline, as well as from the neighborhoods just north of downtown Gloucester almost to downtown Rockport.
