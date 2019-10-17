National Grid, hampered by continued high winds that kept repair buckets earthbound, made grudging progress Thursday restoring power to customers throughout Cape Ann and the remainder of coastal Massachusetts, with the expectation that 95 percent of affected customers will be back on the grid by Saturday night.
"We expect many of those customers will be restored before that," said Christine Milligan, National Grid spokeswoman.
As the utility reconnected its network from the deluge of downed tree and limbs, the fluctuations in outages and impacted customers remained as strong as the nor'easter winds that tore through Cape Ann and all of coastal Massachusetts overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
At 8:30 a.m., National Grid said it still was assessing the extent and priority of the disruptions to its network, but that 132,145 Massachusetts customers were without power. Those numbers did not include the 52,000 customers whose power National Grid restored overnight.
At 2 p.m., approximately 107,000 remained powerless.
At 3:30 p.m., National Grid's storm central site still showed at least 65 power outages on Cape Ann, resulting in loss of power for more than 10,000 residential, business and public sector customers.
That represented more outages than earlier in the day, but the number of impacted customers declined from about 12,400 powerless customers at midday.
Still, National Grid conceded the pace of service restoration had been slowed by forces of nature and warned customers that some could be in for a "multi-day restoration event."
As the day went on, the numbers of outages and impacted customers fluctuated. At 3:30 p.m., Gloucester showed 42 outages, impacting 9,711 customers.
The hardest-hit area in the city at that point was West Gloucester, which showed nine outages and 8,356 affected customers.
Thirty minutes later, Gloucester showed 30 outages, but West Gloucester was up to 14 outages affecting 8,454.
National Grid said it sent about 1,000 personnel into the field Wednesday night into Thursday to begin repairing the damage caused by the nor'easter that slammed into Cape Ann and the entire coastal Massachusetts region.
"It's very fluid right now," Milligan said at midday Thursday. "We're still in the assessment stage, so it could be a long haul in some areas restoring power to everybody."
She said the outages predominantly were caused by power lines giving way to trees and branches downed by winds that gusted near 70 mph in some areas.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.