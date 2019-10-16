The National Weather Serviceis monitoring a powerful coastal storm, which is forecast to impact Massachusetts Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Since trees are still leaf-covered, scattered power outages may result from strong winds. A wind advisory is in effect from midnight tonight through Thursday at 6 p.m. South winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected on Cape Ann, strong enough that unsecured objects could be blown around, the National Weather Service said.
Cape Ann mariners should be aware a storm watch is in effect from 10 tonight through Thursday at 6 a.m. for Ipswich and Massachusetts bays. On the water this afternoon, southeast winds of 5 to 10 knots are expected to increase to 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 knots may occurs. Seas will be 3 to 4 feet.
On land, the forecast tonight calls for rain, with thunderstorms also possible Thursday after 5 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog is expected between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.o
Tonight at sea, there'll be east winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots increasing to 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots after midnight. Seas will be around 7 feet, building to 16 feet after midnight. Patchy fog and rain forecast with visibility of 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday at sea, there'll be southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas around 17 feet are to be expected, subsiding to 12 feet in the afternoon. There's a chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning will keep visibility at 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday's land forecast calls for rain likely before noon, then showers likely after noon. Patchy fog between 8 and 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. Windy, with a southwest wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Given the relatively recent dry weather river and stream flows are running at or below normal. Therefore the only flooding expected is poor drainage and urban-street flooding, the weather service said What may minimize any flooding impacts is the heaviest rainfall is expected to occur in between rush hours, after the late day commute today and before the Friday morning commute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.