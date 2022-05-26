It was a beautiful afternoon to take prom photographs.
And a number of Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional high school students took advantage of Thursday’s weather to take pre-prom pictures at beautiful spots around their towns before heading off to dance the night away.
In Rockport, the teens promenaded around the school gym before friends and family before heading to the Ipswich Country Club.
Many Manchester and Essex teens gathered at Tuck’s Point in Manchester, utilizing the scenic overlook as a backdrop.
They then headed to the school, where they boarded chartered buses that would take them to the evening’s main event at Danversport Yacht Club.
Gloucester’s prom is June 3, and the students will promenade at the Field House as a prelude to the big dance.