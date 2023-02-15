ROCKPORT — After a multi-agency emergency evacuation earlier this month of Oceanside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on South Street, a preliminary report by the Rockport Ambulance Department is criticizing the center’s emergency preparedness procedures.
The “After Action Report” by Rockport Ambulance was prepared by Mirwais Anwar and Jonathan Lilja. According to the report, the emergency response started at 5:03 the night of Feb. 4 when reports came in about a water pipe break at the facility.
“Senior fire officers determined this facility was a hazard to the residents based on the extent of the water damage and the subsequent danger posed to the residents as the water to the facility had to be shut off,” reads the Feb. 7 preliminary After Action Report.
The report says “despite bureaucratic issues,” the 47 residents at Oceanside were transported during an approximately 10-hour span for temporary stays to six nursing rehabilitation centers and two area hospitals.
The report indicates emergency medical command entered the building and requested the facility’s evacuation plan from the charge nurse.
“The charge nurse was unable to provide this document,” the preliminary report reads. “The charge nurse further stated she had attempted to contact the facility’s administrators for guidance, with no success.”
At that point, according to the report, EMS command then obtained a list of all 47 patients present at Oceanside, formerly known as Den-Mar Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
“Following this, EMS command performed an initial patient survey, finding the vast majority of the 47 patients unable to ambulate on their own. They were either wheelchair-bound or bed-bound.”
Reached by telephone Tuesday morning, Oceanside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center’s Christine Marek said she arrived on site immediately after being notified about the water break at the facility.
“Everybody involved in the evacuation did a wonderful job, considering the situation,” she said.
Rockport Fire Chief Mark Wonson said Tuesday a formal report on the Fire Department’s response to the Oceanside evacuation will be forthcoming.
“We’ll have a report in a little while,” he said. “Other than that, there’s nothing to say about it at this point.”
Rockport Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said Monday it is too early to comment on the events associated with the evacuation.
“The town is still in the process of synthesizing submissions from each of the public safety departments, including Ambulance,” he said. “It would be premature to comment on one department’s submission at this time.”
Vieira said once the full report is assembled and the town “engages fully with the management of Oceanside,” he will be able to comment on the report.
“There will also be a public review of the report highlights and findings at a Board of Selectmen and Board of Health meeting,” Vieira said.
Transporting senior citizens
Rockport Ambulance’s After Action Report says fire officials on the scene determined that Beverly Hospital, Lahey Medical Center-Peabody and North Shore Medical Center-Salem each would be able to take three residents.
“It was determined that the sickest patients at Oceanside were to be transported first out to these hospitals, per the discretion of the charge nurse,” reads the report.
The report indicates that soon after EMS Command contacted the state Department of Public Health, Oceanside administrators began to arrive on scene. In coordination with DPH and the facility administrators, EMS Command was able to begin transporting patients to Beverly Hospital, Lahey Medical Center-Peabody, and other nursing homes, the report reads.
Besides those taken to the hospitals, five patients went to Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester; six to Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center and nine to Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, both in Beverly; five to Brentwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Danvers, seven to Bearhill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stoneham; and 10 patients to Watertown Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Other medical facilities were willing to accept Oceanside patients, but required Oceanside to send nurses and other staff members, according to the report.
The report says that according to Oceanside administrators, “their workers were all contracted out and would not be able to accommodate this request, which further complicated locating facilities willing to receive Oceanside patients.”
According to the report, the last two patients were evacuated from the facility at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 5 and the incident was deemed terminated at 3:03 a.m.
Agencies responding to the situation, according to the report, were the Rockport Ambulance, Fire, Police , Public Works, and Forest Fire Departments; Beauport Ambulance Service, Beauport Chair Car Service and Armstrong Ambulance Service.
Other issues
The report also includes such findings as:
• “No disaster/evacuation plan for this scenario was available/easily accessible from Oceanside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center or the town of Rockport.
• The transfer of patients from Oceanside could have been organized more efficiently based on receiving location and patient medical needs.
• Issues arose regarding the staging of emergency vehicles during the call. Better efforts should be made in the future to keep non-essential vehicles in areas away from the incident to allow for ease of movement of patients and transporting ambulances.
• There were in initially conflicting reports from Oceanside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center staff as to how many patients were bedridden, wheelchair-bound, or ambulatory, making it difficult to allocate transport resources.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.