Prep work has begun on an approximately 1,500-foot-long flood barrier to make Gloucester High School resilient to storm surge of the type that swamped Newell Stadium and the parking lot on Jan. 4, 2018.
Back then, the flooding swamped more than 70 cars parked there by neighborhood residents during an on-street parking ban for a winter storm. Officials are hoping the barrier will head off something like this from ever happening again.
On Friday, crews were prepping the site along the Annisquam River and the Blynman Canal by installing a temporary road to accommodate a crane, said Tom Redznak, assistant site supervisor for Charter Contracting Company, LLC, in Boston.
Redznak said a steel sheet pile flood prevention wall is being built.
“Basically, it’s like varying sized steel sheets,” he said. “They get drilled in with a crane and a hammer and they basically pound them down and then we hit the desired top elevation and toe elevation and then basically that’s going to help prevent any future flooding in the area for the school.”
He said crews are doing a pre-trenching investigation to see if there are any obstructions and the sheet pile construction should start in a couple of weeks. At present, crews were building a temporary access road with wooden mats to facilitate the delivery of a large crane and the sheet piles. The wall will follow the existing concrete seawall and will be built to handle a flood elevation of 13 feet. The wall would be built about 5 feet above grade.
The project, which has been planned for several years, required a $400,000 boost to the June 2019 estimate to complete.
After a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the City Council voted 9-0 to amend a 2019 loan order, bringing the cost of the project up to $3,550,000 for the redesign and retrofit of the Gloucester High flood barrier.
Chief Financial Officer John Dunn told the council that the project was subject to price escalation due to the rising cost of construction.
“Unfortunately, as we found out through the past year,” Dunn said, “that project designs and estimates that were … two or three years in the past have been affected by supply chain issues, labor issues and that type of thing. So, in this case, we have the same issue with the Gloucester High flood barrier where when we received the final input from people basically who were bidding on the project, it came in a bit higher than we expected.”
In 2019, the project was estimated and designed, but when the project was put out to bid some months ago, there was not enough in the appropriation to be able to award the bid, Dunn said. He said the city “unfortunately” had to come up with another $400,000 for the project.
The good news, Dunn said, is that they still have support for the project in the form a $2.4 million state grant.
“As much as it hurts to have to appropriate more money to get this done, it is a valuable project that we do need to get done and we do have support from the state of about two-thirds of the project,” Dunn said.
The city also has plans to install a separate flood barrier around the city’s Water Pollution Control Facility on Essex Avenue. The project was also subject to a $500,000 increase in costs due to inflation. At the end of December, the City Council amended the original loan order, bringing the amount to $4.7 million, up from a $4.2 million appropriation in September 2020. A $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will offset the cost of this flood barrier project.
