ROCKPORT — The town and the owners of 33-37 Phillips Ave. may soon reach an agreement regarding a much-contested portion of the Atlantic Path, but some outdoor enthusiasts are not satisfied with the potential outcome.
Town Meeting on Saturday voted in favor of Article M, which would allow the town receive a small portion of the private land at 33-37 Phillips Ave. by the shoreline for public use. Although the article's text would "authorize the Board of Selectmen to acquire (said land) by purchase, gift or eminent domain," Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson made clear on Saturday the selectmen were not asking for any money to purchase the land.
"Saturday's vote was an important step in the process," Town Administrator Mitch Vieira told the Times via email. "The town hopes to finalize this matter expeditiously."
ZEN Associates Inc. is working to stabilize a concrete wall that supports the in-ground pool at 33-37 Phillips Ave. In the past, ZEN landscape architect Peter White served as a public mouthpiece for the property owners. Last June, he sent a letter to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira and the Rights of Way Committee explaining his clients' actions.
"The owners never wanted to stop (the public) from walking along the coast," he said. "They would like to get a permanent easement on their property."
According to White, the damage to the support wall was caused by nearby foot traffic, vegetation removal and erosion from storm. When work to fix it began last summer, contractors put up signs redirecting walkers away from the construction site. Many took offense, as some who privately own properties that overlap the Atlantic Path had previously tried to prevent pedestrians from walking on what they believed was their properties but failed because their deeds contain a right of easement for the path.
The deeds for 33-37 Phillips Ave., however, do not.
It is unclear where negotiations were Monday afternoon. White said he was "not at liberty to talk" about the "sensitive" matters.
"(The owners) are excited to give an easement where one doesn't exist," White said. "The owner is forward thinking — they love the idea of people walking along the Rockport coast. They're trying to make it a permanent right to do that."
John Penaloza, who led public protests against the owners last year, believes the land being offered to the town will be where the property owners are now redirecting walkers while construction is ongoing — a path along the rocks about 40 feet down the coastline from their retaining wall. If this is the case, the gift is "a terrible development."
"The problem is that the easement the land owner is offering is not the upland portion, which is the actual Atlantic Path," he said. "Since the 1970s, there has been different attempts to destroy the right of passage and in this case it seems they succeeded. It seems the town is capitulating what they fear is a costly legal fight."
According to Penaloza, the redirected path contains a 2- to 3-foot ledge that would restrict access for some walkers.
"That section of granite is habitually covered with ice in the winter," he continued, "so it would prohibit most people from traveling on it. Right now, there's hope the easement will continue on the upland portion of the path or the landowner may make adjustments to make it accessible to everyone, but that doesn't seem to be the case. "
White said he believes the property owners have been unfairly maligned throughout this controversy.
"The property owners endured a lot of public shaming for wanting to give a gift to the town," he explained. "I think they're being gracious and generous. It would be good if the people who are most vocal to think about that for a second. They want to give the town right to cross the property forever. Not many land owners would want to do that."
