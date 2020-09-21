A local organization that has trained pro wrestling stars and helped launch their careers is fighting its way back into business, after closing earlier this year due to COVID-19.
Training the next generation of professional wrestlers is a specialty of the New England Pro Wrestling Academy at 100 Belmont St. in North Andover. The academy has trained wrestlers who became stars in the WWE — the World Wrestling Entertainment organization. They include Sasha Banks, Ivar, Kofi Kingston and Tommaso Ciampa.
After closing in March because of the pandemic, the academy faced an uncertain future, like many other small businesses.
Now, academy owner and head trainer Kevin Bowe is back to sharing his wrestling knowledge with potential stars, training them under the constraints of the pandemic in an effort to bring his business back to what it was.
“We’ve launched more stars to the WWE,’’ Bowe said of the popular organization that presents televised events, “than any other school in the country.”
After the state eased COVID-19 regulations, allowing sports businesses to reopen on a limited basis, Bowe reopened his school to fewer clients than in the past, but then ran into an unexpected snag.
Someone complained to the town’s Board of Health that Bowe wasn’t following the rules.
COVID-19 compliance
Bowe met with town Health Inspector Stephen Casey to outline the precautions he is taking for the safety of his clients, including limiting their number to 10 at any given time, when prior to the pandemic he ran classes with up to 50 people at a time.
“We are working with the Board of Health and are following regulations such as doing temperature checks on anyone who enters our building, along with asking them pre-qualifying (health) questions,” Bowe said.
Casey said he recently received a complaint that Bowe was not following safety regulations related to the pandemic by allowing full contact, indoor wrestling training without participants wearing masks to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
Casey said he discussed the complaint with state officials and then visited the academy on Sept. 9, where he advised Bowe about sports guidance from state health officials. A document listing that information, which Casey said he provided to Bowe, outlines safety and reopening standards for businesses and organizations providing sports activities.
Businesses that come under these rules also include gymnastics centers, martial arts and dance studios, ice rinks, swimming pool centers, indoor and outdoor racquet courts, and indoor and outdoor batting cage facilities.
“He has boxes of masks near the rings and sanitation stations and is more than willing to do what he needs to do to be in compliance,” Casey said about Bowe.
Casey said that when touring Bowe’s wrestling academy, he did not observe any violations of the state’s reopening regulations.
“We know businesses are having a hard time and we want to work with them and Kevin is working with us,” Casey said. “As long as he sticks to the rules, he should be OK.”
Sanitation, safety
Bowe wrestles on the independent circuit under the ring name of “Chase Del Monte” and also operates Chaotic Wrestling, a live wrestling event company. He said the easing of regulations for businesses like his have saved him for permanently closing.
“It has allowed a school that has been in business for almost 20 years to keep its doors open and continue to train the next generation of professional wrestlers,” he said.
Bowe explained that he’s currently offering only small classes to limit the number of people in the building at one time. He said the current regulations allow participants to have body contact, while following health and safety rules.
“The current regulations are 25% occupancy, but we try to stay under that,” he said, “and everyone, including staff, must wear a mask. As I told the health inspector, people may go outside to catch their breath and get some fresh air but other than that they’re wearing masks.”
He said participants in classes take frequent breaks to use sanitation stations. During those breaks, staff members sanitize training equipment and ropes that are part of the wrestling ring.
“We’re doing everything we can to stay safe,” Bowe said. “There is some body contact, which we limit with the beginners classes, and we try to limit what we can for the more advanced students.”
He said the academy has two wrestling rings, allowing people in the academy to spread out and engage in social distancing while they train or observe others.
“We’ve been doing renovations to the building and have been holding smaller, private classes starting in early August,” Bowe said, noting the academy is operating Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. each of those days.
“We’d love to fully reopen and I’m check the regulations every day,” Bowe said. “We need to operate, but our top priority is safety for everyone coming into the building.”
Prior to the pandemic, some of Bowe’s clients traveled from across the country and Canada to attend his school. Currently, he serves students from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, but hopes to return to full operation with clients from a wider region once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
