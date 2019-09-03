BEVERLY — A suspended probation official charged with “sexting” with a 13-year-old Texas girl last year says in a court filing that federal agents tricked him into letting them search his car without a warrant by lying about a warrant being on the way.
Brian Orlandella, 46, of Beverly, who was the assistant chief probation officer at Lynn District Court prior to his arrest, is facing federal charges of child sexual exploitation and disseminating obscene material to a minor.
Federal prosecutors say Orlandella, using the screen name “Gianninyny,” exchanged lewd messages and photos with the girl, whom he believed to 14, he later told investigators. He was using the “Kik” app.
In an affidavit filed earlier this month, Orlandella says that on the morning of his arrests, agents “broke down my front door” to conduct a search. Orlandella is also challenging the validity of that search warrant in a separate motion.
Orlandella says that he was then questioned in violation of his Miranda rights, which, his lawyer says were not waived voluntarily, because the Homeland Security agents who conducted the search and interview merely let him read a pre-printed Miranda form rather than read it to him and check to ensure that he understood each line.
His lawyer, James Cipoletta, citing a recording of the interview, says the agents also told Orlandella that he was not under arrest or in custody, something that was not true.
“During that time, Orlandella was always in the custody of at least one agent while tactical personnel walked about with military-style rifles,” Cipoletta wrote.
Despite telling the agents, “I know what this is,” and asking for a pen, Orlandella says that at the time, his was not willingly and voluntarily waiving his rights.
The questioning was recorded, but Orlandella says in an affidavit that during a break, the recorder was shut off. He was then shown keys to his and his wife’s cars, and told they wanted to search his vehicle.
Orlandella says he was told that the agents were in the process of obtaining a warrant for the car, but that it would be quicker for him to simply consent to the search.
“The agents slid a consent form to me and asked me to sign it,” Orlandella says in the affidavit. “I signed the form believing that the agents had gotten or were getting a warrant for the car in any event; otherwise I would not have signed the form.”
Cipoletta, argues that Orlandella’s consent was not voluntary and is asking a federal judge to throw out all of the evidence seized during that search of the car, including a green baseball hat with an American flag on it.
According to an affidavit filed by an investigator in the case, Orlandella was wearing the same hat in his Kik profile photo.
Cipoletta is also arguing in a separate motion that Orlandella’s statement was also not voluntary due to the inadequate Miranda warning, and in a third motion, is challenging the issuance of the search warrant that brought agents to the home.
A hearing date on the motions has not been set, but a status conference is scheduled for Sept. 17.
Orlandella remains free on bond, with a curfew and restrictions on his use of electronic devices, the internet and contact with minors other than his own family. He was suspended from his position as a result of the arrest.
