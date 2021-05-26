Professor looking for wallet thief with hopes of helping

Early Monday morning, Hilary Robinson of Manchester received a notification that someone paid for a DoorDash food delivery with her credit card.
Then another ping told her that she had been charged $21 from the American education technology company Chegg.
"My card was clearly stolen," she said, realizing that her entire wallet had been taken out of her car at the parking lot of Shaw’s on Eastern Avenue in Glocuester late Saturday night.
And then a third text message alerted her that $40 had been charged to her account through coursehero.com and found out that whoever had taken her credit card number had used a fake email address to make all three purchases.
Robinson contacted the grocery store, which notified her that an employee had found her wallet nearby. The wallet's contents, while ruffled through, were fully intact.
"That was when I realized that these were really specific charges if someone wanted to buy books, course help and DoorDash," Robinson said, explaining that whoever took her wallet must have just taken a photo of her card.
Instead of getting frustrated, Robinson contacted police to inform them of the situation and began to think about what this person may need and how she could help.
“If there is a good gloss on this and they really just need some books, I wonder if there is something that I could do as a teacher?” she said. “Sometimes people come into your life for a reason and it is always good to try and spin a negative thing in a positive way.”
In addition to being an associate professor of Law and Sociology at Northeastern University, Robinson is the vice president of North Shore Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), an organization founded in the early 1900s in response to ongoing violence against Black people around the country.
The organization’s mission is to secure political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
“We are trying to figure out our role here in a mostly white community,” she said.
Robinson noted that Tuesday, May 25, was the anniversary of death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white police officer, and that "people have complex stories."
"Martin Luther King Jr. said that class is the biggest divider of all of us in America, not race," she said. "When someone does something wrong, like stealing from someone is wrong, but in the spirit of non-violence and forgiveness ... It just seems like someone just needed a little boost."
"Maybe something positive can come of it," she said.
If she ever meets the person who used her credit care, Robinson said that she would want to give them the course materials already purchased, find resources in her academic network for the person to utilize, and take him or her out for coffee.
“I think we should go to Caffe Sicilia and have a coffee,” she said. “To meet each other, laugh about it and let it be water under the bridge.”
If anyone would like to come forward to Robinson about the wallet, please reach out to staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com