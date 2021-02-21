The Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester will host a Zoom presentation of WGBH’s powerful documentary series “American Stories: Race Amity and the Other Tradition” on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
This program will include a brief introduction and commentary by William Smith, the creator, executive producer and writer of the series; a reading from the book of the same title; viewing of the film; and a question-and-answer session. Smith, who holds a Doctor of Education degree, is the founding executive director of the National Center for Race Amity in Boston.
“WHS Media Productions created this documentary for the promotion of cross-racial and cross-cultural understanding to advance equity and social justice,” according to a press release. “By sharing healing, inspirational stories of the power of race amity, it explores the moral counterweights to the tradition of racism in America and how we can move together toward unity and love.”
The virtual event is free. Advance registration at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=SFL&curID=487341 is required to access the Zoom link.