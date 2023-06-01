Gloucester High students and others raised the Progress Pride Flag at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, a cloudless day, with speakers and attendees standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
Acting Mayor Val Gilman — the City Council president was standing in for Mayor Greg Verga, who is taking some time off — welcomed nearly 100 people to the front of City Hall on Dale Avenue for the kickoff of Pride Month. She was joined by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, Gloucester resident Ali McClellan, School Superintendent Ben Lummis and Gloucester High senior Haven Gullette.
“I want to thank everyone for being here and all of these people who organized this and made it happen,” Gullette said.
“It’s not easy being queer and it’s not easy being queer and young and in high school so I’m very glad that we do things like this with the community to make sure people feel accepted and loved, and that’s how people should feel,” Gullette said.
Gullette was glad for programs such as the Sexuality and Gender Acceptance Club (SAGA) at the high school which allows students to get together at lunch and share a sense of community, and the nearby Younity Access Center that creates a welcoming space for young people to hang out.
“Everyone of us here today stands proudly together in solidarity to reflect on the progress we have made in the fight for LGBTQ+, for justice and inclusivity,” Gilman said. She noted that the City Council introduces all of its meetings with a non-discrimination statement developed in early 2022 by the city’s Human Rights Commission.
“This discrimination statement reminds us all year long that inclusivity is what makes our great city of Gloucester so special,” Gilman said. “Even our rainbow crosswalk was recently painted last week thanks to the DPW.”
Gilman read out a proclamation from Verga proclaiming June 2023 to be Pride Month in Gloucester.
The proclamation noted that nearly 1 in 3 LGBTQ+ young people has said their mental health was poor due to anti-LGBTQ policies and legislation.
Tarr said the action of raising of the flag “reflects the fact we have made tremendous progress in the fight for inclusivity, and equality and fairness but also recognizes the fact that we also have a lot of work to do.”
Ferrante said raising the Pride Flag sends the message “that everybody’s accepted here on Cape Ann, in Gloucester, no matter who they are, no matter who their authentic self is. and it says to everybody, it’s OK, we support you to be your authentic self.”
“(We should) count our lucky stars that we live in Massachusetts,” she added. “When I turn on the news, when I see what’s going on in places like Florida and the cruelty that exists there and in other states, I sit there and I say how lucky am I to be in this community where everyone is loving and everyone is accepting.”
“What I want to say is,” Lummis said, “yes, Florida is Florida, oh well. But in Massachusetts, and even at the high school, Gloucester High School, it still isn’t easy every day.” He credited high school leaders and teachers for being there for students and he pledged the support of the schools. “Keep pushing us. Keep making sure our eyes are open.”
“I must say that this is very overwhelming,” said McClellan, a 26-year Gloucester resident who said she transitioned in 2013. “I have lived here long enough to raise four adult children and five grandchildren and I can’t think of a better place to live than here.”
McClellan said this was the 10th year since she first got together with former Mayor Carolyn Kirk to raise the Pride Flag at Grant Circle before a new flag pole was installed at City Hall. “Over this time period, I have seen the support grow. I mean, I’m very proud in my authentic self.”
“The city of Gloucester today … from 1 to 10, a 10,” said Gigi Gill of Salem, who has organized Pride Flag raisings across the North Shore and who was impressed with the turnout and response.
