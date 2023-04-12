An echo-filled auditorium, outdated cameras, speakers that bounce sound around the room and a lack of Wi-Fi and network connectivity have kept the City Council from returning to City Hall’s cavernous Kyrouz Auditorium in true Zoom hybrid fashion.
The continued use of Zoom for public meetings has been a priority of the Verga administration and the council due to the increased participation the remote meeting platform provides.
Councilors have expressed the desire to get back together in person with residents as the COVID-19 pandemic on the wane. The council’s standing committees have been meeting in person with remote access at the Harbormaster’s Conference Room in recent months.
On Tuesday morning, the city’s director of municipal information services, Ryan Knowles, gave an update on an $80,000 project for audio/visual upgrades and the creation of “Zoom Rooms” in the Kyrouz and in the City Council’s chambers downstairs.
A Community Preservation Committee grant for wiring and technical upgrades in City Hall is paying for the project, which is expected to be finished in July.
“We are going to set this room up as something called a ‘Zoom Room,’ which is something that we have been piloting down in the Harbormaster’s,” Knowles said. A Zoom Room would allow the city clerk’s office or others to run the meeting with a one-touch start and to control camera angles without any technical know-how, he said.
While there have been calls to simply jury-rig the auditorium, Knowles said the project has drawn inspiration from the motto on the back wall of the stage: “Build Not For Today Alone But Tomorrow As Well.”
“I am passionate about the way that all our constituents have access to a public meeting,” Knowles said. “It’s exciting to me, and I like it because I’ve been able to work so well with our administration to have them say: ‘Do this right; we will support you doing it right.’” He said city leaders are not taking a Band-Aid approach to the audio/visual upgrades.
The biggest problem with the auditorium is its “echoey,” Knowles said. The auditorium has microphones and a speaker system, but they are ill-suited to the task. The speakers are not meant to work in a room with high ceilings. They project sound upwards, creating echoes.
The auditorium has three remote cameras mounted on the lower edge of the balcony, but they are 8-year-old security cameras that put out a grainy image in low light. They are also not high-definition cameras, so they don’t work with Zoom.
Knowles said the existing screen projector lacks an HDMI cable to be able to connect to modern laptops.
The auditorium also lacks connectivity, with just two network drops, one under the stage and another up in the far corner of the room. The wiring in the auditorium is old and unreliable.
The Wi-Fi signal, with an access point under the stage, tends to fluctuate.
To improve the audio, Knowles plans to install column array speakers around the auditorium to create a beam of sound that would cover the space.
The speakers have the longest lead time, Knowles said, so once they are being shipped, their installation can be scheduled.
Plans also call for the installation of three new HD cameras that can be adjusted remotely.
Along with a new screen in the auditorium, an angled screen will be placed in front of the desks, so that council, board and commission members won’t have to twist in their seats to see who is on the screen on Zoom behind them.
City Council President Valerie Gilman said she cannot wait to get back to Kyrouz. She said elected officials listen and govern more effectively in person with each other and with constituents. She also acknowledged residents have become more active in city government because of Zoom.
“Doing both, or what we call true hybrid, is clearly the next step for our council to get back to Kyrouz,” she said.
Gilman also had faith in Knowles’ oversight of the project.
“He has assured our council that no corners will be cut for a short-term gain,” she said, crediting him for the transition to in-person meetings for standing committees in the Harbormaster’s office.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.