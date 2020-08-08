Proposal would send jury trials to Salem during pandemic

SALEM — Salem’s Ruane Judicial Center could end up handling nearly all of the county’s criminal and civil jury trials until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, if state court officials adopt a proposal released Tuesday.
But some are already calling the plan prepared by the Jury Management Advisory Committee unrealistic, saying there is virtually no way to safely and fairly resume jury trials without a vaccine.
Court officials, however, say there is already a backlog if cases spanning nearly six months. The Trial Court has proposed resuming jury trials starting Sept. 8.
“The backlog reflects the lives of individuals awaiting their day in court, including defendants and juveniles held in custody or bearing the burdens of pending charges while on pretrial release, victims of crime, civil parties seeking compensation for injury or other resolution of disputes, and communities depending on the courts for reliable and timely justice,” wrote the authors of the report, headed by Superior Court Chief Justice Judith Fabricant.
The authors acknowledge that potential jurors will likely have significant concerns about spending hours, days or even weeks at a courthouse.
The Supreme Judicial Court is asking for public comment on the proposed plan.
The proposal
The proposal includes four phases, starting with “Phase 0,” a mock trial run-through with up to six jurors at one location in each county, to try some of the report’s other recommendations for seating jurors in galleries, moving prosecutor and defense tables further apart and limiting the number of potential jurors called to each courthouse.
A two-month “Phase 1” would follow, during which only six-person juries would hear trials in civil or low-level criminal cases at a single designated location in each county. In Essex County, the report recommends, that would be the Ruane Judicial Center, which is the county’s newest courthouse, with large courtrooms, a jury meeting room that can accommodate social distancing, and an HVAC system that is being upgraded.
In “Phase 2,” trials would continue to be held in a limited number of courthouses, but would include 12-member juries, and give priority to cases involving defendants in custody, youthful offender cases and civil cases “of particular significance.”
“Phase 3” would further increase the number of trials taking place, and may also involve holding trials outside of courthouses, in locations such as shuttered public buildings.
The report also recommends giving broader discretion for the jury commissioner to grant exemptions for people who are more vulnerable to complications of coronavirus, or who live with someone who is vulnerable, such as an elderly parent.
Jurors would be told to bring their own food, and their arrival times would be staggered to avoid a large crowd gathering at the same time.
Public access to courtrooms would also be limited; the report suggests two family members from each side and two members of the news media, who would have to obtain permission in advance. The report also proposes rearranging the layout of the courtroom to aid in social distancing.
Prosecutor, defense concerns
One concern raised in the report is the cost of parking in Salem for jurors, which could be a hardship for someone already facing the economic impact of the pandemic.
The Essex District Attorney’s office said it had no comment at this time about the proposed plan.
John Morris, who runs the Essex County Bar Association Advocate Program and has his own caseload of major felony cases, said he’s had to postpone eight trials, including three murder trials, as a result of the pandemic. But he’s not eager to rush back into the courtroom, nor are many others.
“This is not going to end until there’s a vaccine and until everybody is comfortable coming in to a courthouse for jury duty,” Morris said.
Some lawyers also have concerns about restricting the number of family members in court for a defendant.
The report notes the concern raised by one defense lawyer, who believed it was “important for family and supporters of defendants to be able to sit in the courtroom during the trial in order to humanize the defendant.”
Morris pointed out that the Supreme Judicial Court has previously reversed a conviction based on the exclusion of family members from a courtroom.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, have concerns about one alternative, according to the report, expressing opposition to the idea of livestreaming trials due to the potential that testimony could be recorded and shared on social media as a form of witness intimidation.
Federal courts are facing the same dilemma. On Monday, during a pretrial hearing in the case of a North Shore man facing financial fraud charges, U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper described some of the measures that court is taking, including installing Plexiglas partitions in courtrooms.
The vast majority of court cases are resolved short of trial, either through settlement of a civil matter or through plea agreements or continuations without a finding before trial.
But the prospect of a jury trial, the panel noted, is what creates the incentive to resolve the case short of that.
