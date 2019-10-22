Proposed ban on tackle football gets airing

BOSTON — Tackle football before high school could be banned in Massachusetts under a proposal that aims to prevent brain trauma.
The proposal, which was heard Tuesday by members of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Health, would prohibit tackle football through the seventh grade and impose fines on schools and sports leagues of $2,000 per violation — up to $10,000 for violations that result in "serious physical harm."
Kids would still be allowed to play flag or touch football, and high school tackle football would be allowed.
Supporters of the proposal, filed by House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, and Rep. Paul Schmid, D-Westport, say brain research suggests tackle football is more harmful to younger players than once thought.
Dr. Robert Stern, a professor of neurology at Boston University's School of Medicine, told the panel a growing body of evidence shows that football players who started playing before age 12 have higher rates of depression, anxiety and memory issues than those who started after that age. Medical researchers have found damage in younger, not just older players, he said.
"It's not just those big hits and resulting concussions that matter," he said. "Research has shown that youth tackle football players can incur hundreds of significant hits to the head in just one season of play."
But youth football organizers say a ban isn't needed because the sport is evolving to limit head injuries and teach players safer ways to tackle.
"Parents do not want their government telling them when their kids can play football," Scott Hallenbeck, CEO and executive director of USA Football, told the panel. "They want to make informed decisions for themselves."
Opponents submitted more than 10,000 signatures from local officials, parents and others calling on Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders to reject the proposal.
Several states — including New York, California, Maryland and New Jersey — have weighed similar proposals. To date, none has approved a ban on youth tackle football.
Paul Dauderis, of the Massachusetts Youth Football Alliance, a group created in response to the proposal, said youth leagues have taken steps in recent years to improve safety. Many are weighing limits on contact in practice or eliminate kickoffs at younger age levels, he said.
"Tackle football at the youth level is safer than ever," Dauderis told the panel. "Our coaches and administrators have never been trained more thoroughly, the equipment has never been better, and the research being used to support this ban is incomplete and unfairly targets youth football."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
