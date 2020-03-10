Proposed Essex pot shop moving to Ipswich line  

ESSEX — After significant push back from the public, BB Botanics has found a new Essex location for its proposed recreational marijuana facility.
The company now hopes to open in a small business complex at 242 John Wise Ave., right next to the Ipswich town line. The three-unit complex currently houses two businesses — Shea Bros. Upholstering and Stix Drum Instruction. The third unit previously belonged to Thompson Medical Associates, which has since moved to 9 Dr. Osman Babson Road in Gloucester. It now sits empty with its door locked.
Late last year, BB Botanics expressed interest in moving into the Conomo Point Antiques building at 166-168 Eastern Ave. at the intersection with Harlow Street, near the Gloucester line. The announcement was met with significant disdain from many in town. At an open forum hosted by BB Botanics in September, a number of residents spoke out against the proposed location as it could bring lots of traffic to the heavily residential neighborhood. Despite these complaints, BB Botanics was within its rights to open shop there as Essex does not have zoning restrictions for businesses.
Some residents of Essex are now looking to tweak the town bylaws in wake of BB Botanics' recent proposals. A citizen's petition submitted for the May 4 Town Meeting seeks to amend the town's zoning bylaws to include, "no portion of a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center/Registered Marijuana Dispensary shall be located (a) within 2,500 feet of any school, preschool, day care center, playground or athletic field or (b) within 1,500 feet of any residential dwelling." According to town law, all citizen petitions that reach a number of signatures must be included on the Town Meeting warrant.
An additional three articles regarding marijuana facilities could also be featured on this year's Town Meeting warrant. Selectmen will ultimately decide which of the three will be presented to the May meeting. Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said he expects selectmen to vote on the Town Meeting warrant at their next meeting on Monday, March 23.
Two articles have already been drafted by the town, though their language is not finalized. One proposes all marijuana establishments must hold a license to sell and, or cultivate in town. The other would restrict the number of marijuana retailers to 20 percent of the number of alcohol retailers in Essex, rounded up to the nearest whole number. As there are three such alcohol retailers, this would allow for one marijuana retailer in town.
In addition, at a meeting Monday, selectmen discussed whether to draft an article with looser zoning restrictions than the citizen's petition. This proposed article would only require marijuana establishments to be located 400 feet away from residential dwellings. The closest home to 242 John Wise Ave. is about 450 feet away.
As for BB Botanics, the company is still working on securing the necessary permits to receive a host agreement with the town. Back in October, a committee of Essex locals and officials was formed to advise BB Botanics and the town during host agreement process.
BB Botanics founder John Tremblay could not be reached for comment.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.