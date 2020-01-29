ROCKPORT — The town's projected budget for fiscal year 2021 is at almost $36.5 million, according to Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, an increase of less than 1% over fiscal 2020.
Vieira went over the expected costs for each line item in the budget at a joint meeting of selectmen and Finance Committee on Tuesday night. The presentation also included expected capital items for the coming year and how the free cash fund will be divvied up between select town departments. Fiscal year 2021 runs from July 1, 2020, to June 31, 2021.
Selectmen voted unanimously to send the budget to the Finance Committee for further tinkering.
"The budget will be sent to the Finance Committee on the 31st of January," said Finance Committee Chairwoman Laurene Wessel. "The Finance Committee will be reviewing and making recommendations (through) the month of February."
The budget figure of $36,461,384, which includes the general fund, water and sewer enterprise funds, and Community Preservation Act fund, is "subject to change with state aid adjustments and continued review of departmental needs taking place over the next few weeks," according to Vieira's presentation.
Big-ticket items, such as health care costs for town employees, were still up in the air at the time of the meeting. The town has budgeted $5,048,629 for employee health care costs, a 7 percent increase from this fiscal year, but the maximum increase could be as high as 8.3 percent.
At the meeting, Superintendent Rob Liebow discussed the school district's need for an override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to pay for its fiscal 2021 budget, currently estimated at $13,161,844.01. Without the override, the district will enter fiscal 2022 with only $105,799 in its reserved fund. At least $400,000, or around 3% of the schools' budget, is needed to cover unforeseen costs that may occur during the school year. If it cannot meet that goal, the district will need to consider drastic cutbacks.
The projected fiscal 2021 budget is just under 0.98% from fiscal 2020's final total, which clocked in at $36,105,587. Once the budget is finalized by the Finance Committee, registered voters at this year's Town Meeting on April 4 will need to approve it.
The meeting ran nearly two hours and went smoothly according to Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy.
"In the past, we've been here for four hours discussing the minutia of the budget," he said before selectmen took their vote.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
