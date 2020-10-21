GROVELAND — In the end, it was simply a case of a “very difficult neighbor” — not an incident motivated by racism.
So said prosecutors who pored over details in the case involving Groveland resident Paul Birkhauser, who was charged with disturbing the peace last June after he followed a Black woman and had tense words with her.
Birkhauser, 66, had his day in court on Tuesday, where he was arraigned on one count of disturbing the peace before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling.
Appearing alongside his attorney Neil Faigel, Birkhauser admitted to following Julia Santos, 21, of Groveland during an incident that went viral on social media and made court officials wonder if the case was racially motivated. Birkhauser is white and Santos is Black.
Because Birkhauser pleaded guilty, his case was continued without a finding for six months. He must write a letter of apology to Santos, the judge ruled.
“We first thought it might be a racial incident, but then we came to realize he’s more of that ‘very difficult neighbor,’” Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said in court Tuesday.
Birkhauser was not arrested on the charge of disturbing the peace, but appeared before a court magistrate several months ago to determine if there was probable cause to charge him and bring the case before a judge. A second charge of disorderly conduct brought against Birkhauser did not advance beyond the magistrate’s hearing, according to court officials.
Difficult neighbor
DePaulo said Birkhauser has a “non-criminal history” — but a history that nevertheless made him known to Groveland police prior to last summer’s incident.
“We looked at his history and he’s been the neighbor to till his lawn when the next-door neighbors are having a gathering,” DePaulo said. “The Groveland police know him as that difficult person — a ‘this is my land,’ type of guy. At this point, we don’t think of this as a racial incident and I think the (Santos) family would agree with me.”
Santos said she was followed by Birkhauser on June 29 after she responded to a classified ad on Facebook. She videotaped her conversation with Birkhauser which happened on Nora Lane in Groveland. That video went viral on social media.
According to a police report, Birkhauser called the Groveland police dispatch line the night of the incident to report what happened between him and Santos. He told police that seeing a “suspicious vehicle” in his neighborhood led to what he described as “all just a big misunderstanding.”
Birkhauser told police he was leaving his home on Juniper Terrace when he saw a car drive past him in the opposite direction, according to the report. That car, driven by Santos, “did not look like they knew where they were,” the report said. He then told police, according to the report, that he followed the car out of his neighborhood and onto Nora Lane.
The video Santos posted to social media shows her explaining to the man later identified as Birkhauser that she just picked up free dog food after responding to a community Facebook page and was driving home. Santos publicly identifies Birkhauser by name in the post.
In the video, after Birkhauser pulled up to her car and stopped, Santos explained she picked up dog food at a house in Groveland. She then said she stopped driving “cause I’m, quite frankly, I don’t feel safe right now” because he was following her.
Birkhauser responded, “I don’t feel safe with you driving around my neighborhood.”
According to the police report, Birkhauser told police that Santos complained “the only reason you are harassing me is because I’m Black.”
Birkhauser then replied, “I don’t know what color you are,’’ according to the report.
When Santos said in the video that she is Black, Birkhauser said he sees “nothing wrong with that” and explains he followed Santos “because you were up our street,” according to the report.
Other neighbors chimed in
According to the report, the commotion in the street led one neighbor to come outside her home and wonder why Santos was being “harassed,” while another resident said traffic was blocked so he could not leave his home.
In her interview with police, Santos said she feared for her safety because Birkhauser was following her. Santos told police she had “never felt the level of fear when the man stopped behind me,” according to the report, and said she started filming in an attempt to get him to leave her alone.
After the court hearing, Santos said she believed Birkhauser’s punishment was fair.
“I’m very happy with how it came out,” she said. “I was told the punishment was a ‘reach’ for this type of charge, so I’m glad it stuck.”
Birkhauser’s attorney said his client apologized to Santos during the magistrate’s hearing, is remorseful and realizes his error in judgment.
“He realizes he made a mistake,” Faigel said.
Allison Corneau may be contacted at acorneau@gloucestertimes.com