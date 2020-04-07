BOSTON — Guidance from federal officials that the public wear masks to avoid COVID-19 is heightening concerns about a shortage of equipment for medical workers, and prompting pleas that people not use the surgical-grade protection needed in hospitals.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which made the recommendation last week, said the updated advice is based on increasing evidence that people without symptoms may spread the virus.
"This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms," the CDC said in a statement.
The recommendation runs counter to previous guidance from the agency, which until last week had called masks "ineffective" in protecting people from getting the virus and said demand for them was contributing to a global shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
To be sure, the CDC stresses the use of face coverings and homemade masks for the public, not surgical masks or the N-95 respirators worn by medical workers.
While the evidence is mixed on whether non-surgical masks prevent viral infection, health experts say it improves a person's chances of not getting sick or infecting others.
"It's a low-risk intervention that we all can do, which may help save lives," Dr. James Broadhurst, a physician who teaches at the University of Massachusetts Medical School at Worcester and is chairman of the Committee on Public Health at the Massachusetts Medical Society.
"It's also an affirmative action. You can put on a mask and say to yourself, to your family, neighbors and community that I'm doing everything I can to avoid spreading this disease."
Broadhurst acknowledges the changing advice from federal authorities may confuse to the public.
"Frankly, I think what the public health authorities are basically saying, 'We don't know if having the general public wearing masks is going to change outcomes. But there is a chance that it might, and given how dark things are we need to do everything we can to avoid having people die,'" he said.
Elected officials are increasingly urging people to wear masks. Last week, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh became the most prominent elected official in the state to advise residents to cover their faces when leaving home, though he urged people to leave medical-grade masks for health care workers.
"The covering can be a scarf, bandana or any other type cloth," he said during a Sunday press briefing where he donned a homemade mask.
Attorney General Maura Healey posted a selfie on Tuesday wearing a homemade mask: "Mask up everyone! Please wear a mask when you go outside or in stores."
Gov. Charlie Baker hasn't worn a mask for his daily press briefings and hasn't recommended them in public. He has stressed to need to stay home, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet apart and other personal preventative measures as the state braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the next two weeks.
The CDC's recommendation of wearing do-it-yourself masks comes as shortages of medical supplies have made professional-grade masks unavailable.
A group of Massachusetts health care workers recently wrote an open letter asking people to "aggressively eliminate" all unnecessary use of personal protective gear.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
Make Your Own Mask
Dr. Shawn Nasseri, a California-based ear, nose and throat specialist, said making a homemade face covering is easy and can be done with household items.
If you don't have a sewing machine or needle and thread, you can make a mask with a pair of scissors. Cut the fabric in rectangle strips that fit your face, then cut slits through every layer where the fabric hits the base of your ear. Stick your ear through the slit, and move the remaining fabric behind your ear, he said.
Nasseri said masks should have at least two or three layers to block airborne particles. The outside layer should be a tightly woven fabric, he said.
"That can be solid microfiber fabric, like a kitchen tea towel or cleaning towel that's been laundered," he said. "It just needs to be a barrier that blocks viral droplets. It doesn't need to be a bullet-proof shield."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have published a guide to making homemade masks: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.