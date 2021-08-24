Even though the state announced that masks will be mandated in all public schools this fall because of COVID-19, a group of Cape Ann parents and students aren’t done fighting for their rights to choose.
Parents and kids gathered outside Gloucester City Hall this Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to protest a mask mandate that was just approved by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially the surging and highly contagious delta variant.
“We are just done. We have had it,” said Ashley Sullivan, the head of the Gloucester Republican City Committee. “My kids, we had to pull them last December and we have been homeschooling since. I have friends whose kids can’t come back to school because of the mask mandate.”
“We are going to keep fighting,” she said. Sullivan also plans to attend the School Committee’s public hearing on Wednesday and is looking into what legal actions she and other parents can take.
“Not necessarily against the city, but possible against DESE,” Sullivan noted.
Standing alongside Sullivan, their mother, siblings Cody, 14, and Morgan, 13, were holding their own signs in protest of the masks.
“We went into homeschooling half way through the year because I couldn’t do the mask,” Cody said. “It kept on bothering me and every time I tried to take it off I would get yelled at.”
Morgan noted that “the families should be able to choose if their child has to wear a mask and if they don’t want to, they shouldn’t have to. But they are enforcing it and I feel like some kids don’t do well with masks.”
Morgan’s friend Alexia Moran, 16, explained that, on top of the masks, she has a medical condition that prevents her from being able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have people yelling at me all the time and it is not my fault,” Moran explained. “If I get it, I could die.”
Both said they believe that masking is not doing that much to help prevent the spread of diseases and they would prefer to be homeschooled if it meant that they didn’t have to wear masks.
“If you feel safer wearing a mask, that is up to you,” Morgan said. “In my opinion, I just don’t want to because I don’t want to have to struggle to breathe. It is already hard enough to learn, and then on top of trying to focus on breathing.”
The statewide mask mandate was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education by a 9-1 vote, requiring students ages 5 and older, staff and educators in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors through Oct. 1, regardless of vaccination status.
After that, the state has outlined that middle and high schools will be allowed to ease the mandate and possibly even lift it entirely for vaccinated students and staff, if at least 80% are vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be required to wear masks.
"I want to be clear that we are hopeful that this will be a short-term measure, and we continue to work with the health and medical community on off-ramps for masking," Commissioner Jeff Riley said before the board voted.
Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis confirmed that the School Committee still plans to host a public hearing on Wednesday night to hear from the general public.
The School Committee is expected to vote on COVID-specific protocols related to opening schools this fall after the public hearing has concluded. Masks have already been mandated by Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional school leaders.
Material from Staff Writer Christian M. Wade was used in this report.
IF YOU GO
What: The School Committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. for the community to weigh in on the mask mandate and the superintendent's recommendations for COVID-19-related protocols. The committee is scheduled to vote on the protocols after the hearing.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom by signing on at https://gloucester-ma-gov.us/j/88558789327; or joining via phone at 1-929-205-6099, or 1-301-715-8592. Webinar ID is 885 5878 9327.